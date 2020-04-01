According to Market Study Report, Analytics as a Service Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Analytics as a Service Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Analytics as a Service Market.

The Analytics as a Service Market size is projected to grow from US$ 4.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 12.1 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.2% during the forecast period. .This report spread across 212 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 132 Tables and 61 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Analytics as a Service Market:

Microsoft (US)

Teradata (US)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Atos (France)

Google (US)

AWS (US)

HPE (US)

Hitachi Vantara (Japan)

Salesforce (US)

Cloudera (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

SAP (Germany)

ThoughtSpot (US)

Qlik (US)

Domo (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Sisense (US)

GoodData (US)

Birst (US)

Yellowfin (Australia)

Guavus (US)

Absolutdata (US)

Alteryx(US)

Looker (US)

Pyramid Analytics (Europe)

Board International (Switzerland)

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The AaaS market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing need for business to focus on core operations and streamline automated processes for data management and analytics, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.

“Healthcare and life sciences industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The AaaS market by vertical is segmented into 7 categories: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunication and IT; retail and eCommerce; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; media and entertainment; government and defense, and others (energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, and education). The healthcare and life sciences industry vertical is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, and India, growing digitalization, increasing adoption of advanced AI and ML technologies, and government regulations and initiatives are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Competitive Landscape of Analytics as a Service Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall AaaS market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.