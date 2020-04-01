According to Market Study Report, Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market.

The Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market size is projected to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2024 from estimated revenue of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 181 Pages, Profiling 17 Companies and Supported with 101 Tables and 38 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market:

National Instruments (US)

Keysight Technologies (US)

Fortive (US)

Teledyne (US)

Yokogawa (Japan)

“Research and analysis segment is expected to dominate the DAQ system market.”

The research and analysis segment is expected to be the largest market, by application type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast and precise DAQ system for testing of these new technologies in fields of wireless communication, autonomous vehicles and connected cars.

“Aerospace, defence and government is expected to dominate the DAQ system market. “

The aerospace and defence segment of the market, by end-user type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to heavy investment in the US, France and UK and advent of new technologies like flying urban taxies, connected cars and autonomous vehicles.

“North America to lead the DAQ system market in terms of value.”

North America is the largest market in the DAQ system, followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in aerospace and defence, wireless communication, infrastructure and energy in the US and Canada.

Competitive Landscape of Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic

2.4 Emerging

3 Market Ranking, 2018

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches

4.2 Partnerships &Collaborations

4.3 Merger & Acqusition

4.4 Contracts & Agreements

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall DAQ system and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.