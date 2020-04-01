The Global report titled “Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 Plus pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market size was valued at USD 18.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.8 Billion by 2025; it is growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 193 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 109 Tables and 55 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market:

Huawei Technologies Co. (China)

Nokia (Finland)

Cisco (US)

Ciena (US)

ADTRAN (US)

ZTE (China)

Broadcom (US)

Finisar (US)

Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan)

Infinera (US)

ADVA Optical Networking (Germany)

NEC (Japan)

Juniper Networks (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Corning (US)

Coriant (US)

Optical communication and networking equipment market for fiber channel technology estimated to grow at highest CAGR”

The market for fiber channel technology-based optical communication and networking equipment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In enterprise data centers, high-speed fiber channel networking technology is used widely to transport data from storage systems. It ensures that all storage data arrives at its network destination without loss at extreme throughput and low latency while operating at high utilization rates without data collisions or the need for retransmission.

“Optical communication and networking equipment market for up to 40 Gbps to hold the largest share of the market”

Optical communication and networking equipment up to 40 Gbps is expected to hold the largest market share. Optical networking devices operating up to 40 Gbps provide large multipoint multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), metro Ethernet, and storage networks. Optical communication and networking devices with a data rate of up to 40 Gbps are designed for providing data security in data center interconnect (DCI), as well as for internet service providers (ISPs) and enterprise networks.

“Optical communication and networking equipment market for BFSI vertical to hold the largest share of the market”

The BFSI vertical accounted for the largest share of the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2019.Optical communication and networking devices are being increasingly deployed in the BFSI sector to protect their customers’ confidential data, meet compliance standards to ensure data security, facilitate security auditing, and avoid reputation damage caused by data breaches.

Competitive Landscape of Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market:

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis of Market Players

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Product Launches and Developments

6.2 Partnership, Collaboration, and Agreements

6.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.4 Contracts and Expansions