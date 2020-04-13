Recent report published by research nester titled “Cervical Cancer Vaccines Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global cervical cancer vaccines market in terms of market segmentation by vaccine type, by age group and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global cervical cancer vaccines market is segmented into vaccine type such as Cervarix and Gardasil. The Food and Drug Administration has approved three vaccines including Cervarix, Gardasil and Gardasil 9. All three vaccines are used for strong protection against cervical cancer. These vaccines are vaccinated to prevent HPV infections which are leading causes of cervical cancer. Furthermore, these vaccines are available at same cost.

Global cervical cancer vaccines market is expected to grow at significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global cervical cancer vaccines market is expected to reach at USD 1.8 Billion by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of rising prevalence of cervical cancer across the globe. Further, increasing rate of un-protected sex across all regions is a major factor which is likely to increase the occurrence of cervical cancers in future.

The North America cervical cancer vaccines market is growing at substantial pace owing to high awareness regarding cervical cancer and increasing prevalence of cervical cancer. According to national cancer institute, there were 256,078 women were living with cervical cancer in U.S. in 2014. Further, better healthcare infrastructure and high awareness are likely to be the major factors behind the growth of North America cervical cancer vaccines market over the forecast period.

High Prevalence of Cervical Cancer

Lack of awareness amongst the population regarding cervical cancer and growing rate of unprotected sex in countries such as Mozambique, Malawi and Comoros are some of the major factors which are likely to increase the demand for cervical cancer vaccines across the globe. According to WCRF International, these three Mozambique, Malawi and Comoros countries were facing highest cervical cancer occurrence rate in 2012.

Favourable Government Initiatives and Programmes

Governments of developed and developing countries are taking initiatives to aware the population regarding cervical cancer and its treatments. Favorable government initiatives such as free vaccination are also intensifying the growth of global cervical cancer vaccines market.

Although, high cost of cervical cancer vaccines, lack of awareness in various undeveloped countries and misconceptions amongst the consumers regarding use of cervical cancer vaccines such as infertility and other side effects are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the cervical cancer vaccines market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cervical cancer vaccines market which includes company profiling of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Company and Merck & Co. Inc. Further, ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V. is also looking forward to enter into manufacturing of cervical cancer vaccines.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cervical cancer vaccines market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

