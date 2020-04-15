he report titled “Anti-Malarial Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global anti-malarial drugs market in terms of market segmentation by drug type, by application, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Global anti-malarial drugs market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. The global anti-malarial drugs market is segmented into Drug Type:- Quinine, Chloroquine, Amodiaquine, Pyrimethamine, Proguanil, Sulfonamide, Mefloquine, Atovaquone, Primaquine, Artemisinin and derivatives, Halofantrine, Doxycycline, Clindamycin; By Application:- Resistance, Prevention; By Distribution Channel:- Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E- Commerce, Others & by region.

The global anti-malarial drugs market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing R&D activities for new drugs and new combinations of drugs, due to resistance by the parasites to the currently available drugs, are also expected to drive the global anti-malarial drugs market.

North America is presently contributing the foremost shares to the global anti-malarial drugs market in terms of revenue and is expected to record a substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is also contributing adequate shares to the market owing to the progressed medical facilities and accessibility of the anti-malarial drugs in the market. Asia-Pacific is the most profitable market for the anti-malarial drugs due to the elevated incidence of the malarial diseases in the region and is expected to show a robust growth to the global anti-malarial drugs market.

High Prevalence & Favourable Government Initiatives and Programmes

The rising occurrence of the malarial disease worldwide is anticipated to push the demand of the anti-malarial drugs and drive the global anti-malarial drugs market.

The strong initiatives taken by the various state governments and regulatory bodies such as U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to decrease the frequency of malarial disease throughout the world, are also expected to fuel the demand for the anti-malarial drugs and has become one of the element that drives the global anti-malarial drugs market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global anti-malarial drugs market which includes company profiling of Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Ranbaxy Laboratories, Ipca Laboratories Ltd., Zydus Cadila, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Alvizia Health Care, Bayer AG and Roche Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global anti-malarial drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

