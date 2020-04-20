The growing awareness about drug and alcohol addiction among the youth, technological improvements in drug of abuse testing products, and rising government initiatives are some notable factors strengthening the European drug of abuse testing market. The market generated a revenue of $1.7 billion in 2017, and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.6% during forecast period.

Drug testing refers to the technical analysis of a biological specimen, such as saliva, urine, sweat, blood and breath, to detect the presence of cannabis, cocaine, and alcohol. The European DOA testing market is segmented by offering, sample type, distribution channel, and end user.

On the basis of distribution channel, in 2017, between the direct and indirect modes, the indirect channel dominated the market with more than 55.0% share. Further, the end users of the European DOA testing market are hospitals, workplaces, laboratories, and at-home.

Out of these, the hospitals section held around 43.0% share in the market. Due to the availability of skilled professionals at hospitals and the rising government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure, this section is witnessing growth.

These days, the consumption of illicit drugs is rising, and it has become the responsibility of the people to keep an eye on their loved ones to see if anyone is involved in it. Companies are introducing various products to meet this objective, thereby fueling the growth of the European DOA testing market.

EUROPE DOA TESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offering

Products Consumables Rapid test kits Assay kits and reagents Others Equipment Immunoassay analyzers Chromatography instruments Breath analyzers Services



By Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Hair

Others

By Distribution Channel

Indirect

Direct

By End User