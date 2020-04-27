Research Nester released a report titled “Breast Cancer Screening Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global breast cancer screening market in terms of market segmentation by screening test, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

According to the American Cancer Society, the average risk of a woman developing breast cancer in her life is around 13% in the United States.

Breast cancer is a very common form of cancer occurring in women which can be prevented through early detection and diagnosis with the help of breast cancer screening methods. The breast cancer screening market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by screening test, by end user and by region, out of which, the screening test segment is further segmented into mammography, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound and others. On the basis of screening test, the mammography segment is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the various initiatives taken by government and non-government organizations for the promotion of breast cancer screening tests.

Geographically, the largest share is anticipated to be held by the market in North America on account of growing concerns about the condition and rising initiatives taken by organizations for the prevention of breast cancer in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as a result of improved healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about breast cancer and its preventive measures in the region.

Growing Cases of Breast Cancer to Support the Market Growth

As per the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that in 2019, about 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women. Further, it is predicted that around 41,760 women will die from breast cancer this year. The rising incidences of breast cancer among women is anticipated to be the leading growth factor for the market in the upcoming years. However, the exposure to radiation and intake of chemicals such as Barium might lead to the development of various health issues, which is anticipated to restrict the market growth over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global breast cancer screening market which includes company profiling of Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (ETR: SHL), Hologic Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (AMS: PHIA), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), Toshiba Corporation, Illumina, Inc., A&G Pharmaceutical, Inc. and Agendia, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global breast cancer screening market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

