Biomarkers are used in clinical medicine for early diagnosis and effective treatment of many disease. Basically biomarkers measure the biological state. Biomarker helps in, cause, diagnosis, prediction, progression, regression and outcome of the disease. Next generation biomarker are associated with increased or decreased chance of developing a disease or medical condition. Next generation Biomarkers is used to determine whether nutritional, lifestyle, or other preventive interventions are indicated and also measures clinical assessment such as cholesterol level, blood pressure.

Next generation Biomarker used in many therapeutic areas such as, metabolic disorders, Immune deregulation, neurological disease, Cardiology and the field of Oncology. Biomarkers can be enzymes, proteins, specific cells, hormones, gene enzymes, and particular characteristics change the biological structure. Next generation Biomarkers are used for discovery of new insights, assessment method and treatment options for pathological diseases other than the traditional ideas. Biomarkers acts as indicators for response in the form of a biological process of a drug, toxin or therapy. Next generation Biomarkers are also used to evaluate the progress of the disease and provide insights into the underlying pathophysiology. Next generation biomarker open the door to a new cost effective model of health and health care.

Next generation biomarkers improves the stratification of patients for immunotherapy and thereby extend OS for these patients. The key factors contributing to the growth of the global Next generation biomarkers market include high prevalence of chronic diseases, high government funding for cancer research and clinical trials, rising adoption of biomarker for diagnostic applications, increasing application in drug discovery and development. Introduction of new technologies such as digital biomarker and rising adoption in personalized medicine drive the market for Next Generation biomarkers. High investments cost and low-cost benefit ratio and technical issue such storage and sample collection are restraining the growth of the Next generation biomarkers market.

Global Next Generation Biomarker Market can be segmented on the basis of disease indication, Application and end user.

Based on Disease indication, the global Next Generation Biomarker Market is segmented as:

Cancer

Cardiovascular disorders

Neurological disorders

Immunological disorders

Others

Based on Application, the global Next Generation Biomarker Market is segmented as:

Diagnostics Development

Drug Discovery and Development

Personalized Medicine

Disease Risk Assessment

Based on end user, the global Next Generation Biomarker Market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Research Laboratories

Cancer Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global next generation Biomarker market has witnessed growth due to expanding demand for diagnostics and early detection of diseases. The global market is predicted to boost its expansion owing to the demand for understanding the pathogenesis of diseases. The ability of Next generation biomarkers to improve treatment and reduce healthcare costs and that potentially drive the market of Next generation biomarkers in the near future. Discovery of new potential biomarkers and increased focus by the manufacturer to develop biomarkers creates huge opportunities for the developing more effective therapeutics and profound benefits for patients and for the economics of healthcare. Based on the application, next generation biomarkers market has been segmented into oncology, Neurology disease, coronary disease, Immunological disorders and others. Oncology segment holds a maximum share of global Next generation biomarkers market on the basis of end user, hospitals accounts for the maximum share owing to increased demand of biomarkers

In the terms of regional and geographical perspective, the global Next generation biomarker market is categorized into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the forecast period in the market owing to higher expenditure on research and development as well as presence of higher demand from the end users. Europe is expected to be the second leading regions in terms of revenue in Next generation biomarker market over the forecast period due to increasing number of manufacturers and advance research, high prevalence of chronic disease and improving healthcare infrastructure. Middle East & Africa next generation biomarker market is expected to register slow growth because of lack of awareness and less expenditure spent on healthcare and research.The global Next Generation Biomarker Market registers presence of large number of domestic manufacturers.

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global Next Generation Biomarker Market are ,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Chenomx Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Biocrates Life Sciences Ag,

QIAGEN N.V.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)

Enzo Biochem, Inc.

Epigenomics AG

Roche Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics

Almac Group.

Merck KGaA

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

