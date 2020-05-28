Gemcitabine HCL Market 2019-2030  analysis examined in new market research report with Focusing Key players like Accord Healthcare, Pfizer and  Sun Pharmaceutical etc

Gemcitabine HCL (hydrochloride) is an intravenous drug that is used to treat cancers like lung, breast, pancreatic, and ovarian, etc. This drug is injected directly into the vein by the physician. Gemcitabine hydrochloride is injected in the vein for at least 30 minutes. It significantly slows down or stops the growth of cancer cells in the body. The chemotherapy medication is normally given to the patient weekly for the running 3 weeks. Some treatments are prescribed to be given for just 2 succeeding weeks, if combined with additional chemotherapy drugs.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Gemcitabine HCL Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global gemcitabine HCL Market is estimated to be over US$ 680 Million in 2018. It is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Prominent Key Players:

Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Accord Healthcare, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Medtronic, Biocon, and Cipla Inc., among others.

Gemcitabine HCL Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Branded

Generic

By Application:

Pancreatic Cancer

Breast Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Non-small-cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

By End User:

Hospitals

Cancer Centers

