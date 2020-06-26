Online Food Delivery And Takeaway Market Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market. The report analyzes the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market By Order Type (Delivery, Takeaway & Dine-in). The report analyses the online food delivery market By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and By Country (US, Canada, UK, Italy, Spain, France, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, UAE) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094848 According to the research report published by Azoth Analytics in September 2019, the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market was valued at USD 53578.5 million the year 2018. Globally, the growth in the market for Online Food Delivery and Takeaway has been chiefly supported by ever increasing youth population with growing internet penetration in most of the countries around the world backed with escalating smartphone users and enhanced number of consumers opting online delivery platforms due to convenience and ease of delivery at their doorstep. The Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 16.46% during 2019 – 2024. Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway market has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years owing to escalating population growth with changing lifestyle and preferences of consumers with growing number of consumers preferring to try new cuisines from around the world. Also, the online platforms are offering various promotional offers and cashbacks that will be propelling the market for Online Food Delivery and Takeaway during the coming years. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market in 2019.