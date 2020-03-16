

Urgent Care Apps Market – Introduction

The advent of m-Health or mobile health has transformed the accessibility of patient care. While m-Health operates through mobile devices such as mobile phones and other smart communication devices for healthcare information delivery, development of mobile apps has almost brought the hospital to patient rather than the conventional care-approach flow from the patient to the hospital. These factors are likely to influence urgent care apps market.

The field of m-Health has witnessed the introduction of mobile apps that offer a number of urgent care apps covering multiple medical emergency tasks ranging from finding a medical professional to getting an appointment to establishing an urgent communication. Along with the urgent care apps helping patients in getting emergency medical services, the apps hold greater potential in serving the geriatric population which is prone to develop diseases leading to their immobilization.

With the growing reliance on m-health backed by increased utilization of mobile devices in the healthcare industry, the urgent care apps market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. These factors are likely to influence urgent care apps market.

Urgent Care Apps Market – Notable Developments

In September 2017, NYU Langone Health launched a virtual urgent care app platform which successfully enabled access of doctors for a minor condition. In October 2018, the company introduced a real-time video chat service for children of age 12 and above as well as for adults.

In September 2018, a new health app and website – ASAPLincs have been launched in Lincolnshire with an aim to help the residents to easily locate their medical needs and get appropriate healthcare services.

In October 2018, Pulsara, a U.S. based start-up expanded the Pulsara mobile-communication app with the addition of Cardiac arrest, Trauma and Sepsis modules in the existing platform.

In February 2019, a 24-hospital health system at Arlington, Texas launched an urgent care mobile health program which mediates communication between healthcare providers and patient in need via an m-Health-enabled SUV. The team of physicians includes a physician assistant, a medical technician and a licensed emergency medicine-trained physician.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global urgent care apps market include –

Johnston & Johnson Services Inc.

Vocera Communications

Pulsara, Allm Inc.

PatientSafe Solutions

TigerConnect

Twiage LLC

Imprivata Inc.

Siilo B.V.

Voalte

Urgent Care Apps Market Dynamics

Urgent Care Apps Support the MedTech Transition toward Point-of-Care Delivery

The medical technology industry is witnessing a significant transformation wherein the business model is changing its focus from mere marketing model to the care delivery model. Amid this transition, point-of-care delivery model is gaining wider acceptance wherein services are focused on delivering patient care. With the advent of m-Health, penetration of point-of-care delivery model has intensified significantly, especially after the development of mobile medical apps for urgent care. Along with the medical care accessibility, patients are exposed to best clinical decision support capabilities at the point-of-care. These factors are likely to influence urgent care apps market.

Health Resources Increasingly Leverage m-Health to Meet Urgent Care Needs

As the number of modern healthcare facilities is growing, patients are seeking convenience as well as affordability in their medical professional encounter and patient care delivery. Well aware of these demand trends, m-Health providers are providing solutions that accommodate all patient requirements in real-time through telemedicine platform. These services are especially helpful in case of emergency care wherein urgent care apps are enabling accessibility of consumer-focused as well as personalized care. In this direction, various national bodies are supporting the collaboration of regional hospitals to build a network and cumulatively launch a website or app to cater to the demand for local citizens effectively. These factors are likely to influence urgent care apps market.

A Mishmash of Health Apps Leads to Declining Consumer Confidence

Currently, the urgent care apps marketplace is witnessing the presence of a surplus health-related apps that are causing consumer bewilderment. As the reliability of healthcare apps are the prime focus of providers, a huge number of uncategorized apps are expected to impede the use of smartphone-based urgent care apps in the near future. These factors are likely to influence urgent care apps market.

Urgent Care Apps Market – Segmentation

Urgent care apps market is segmented based on product type and clinical area.

On the basis of product type, the urgent care apps market is segmented into,

In hospital communication apps

Post-hospital apps

Emergency care triage apps

Based on clinical area, the urgent care apps market is segmented into,

Cardiac conditions

Stroke

Trauma

Others

