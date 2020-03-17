In architecture, a deck refers to a flat surface capable of supporting weight, similar to a floor, but typically constructed outdoors, often elevated from the ground, and usually connected to a building. In wooden decking, this deck is made up of wood materials. The three common types for wooden decking, they are redwood, cedar and pressure-treated wood that can be made of various types of wood species. Wooden decking is very much famous for its properties like ease in maintenance, strength and durability. They are widely used residential and non-residential application.

The global wooden decking market was valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2027. Rapidly growing residential construction industry is one of the major factor which is expected to drive the demand of wooden decking during the forecast period. On contrary, presence of other substitute products can restrain the market.

The global wooden decking market is segmented on the basis of type into pressure treated wood, cedar wood, redwood, and others. On the basis of end use industry, the market is segmented into residential and commercial. The market is segmented on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

On the basis of type, the market is split into

Pressure Treated Wood

Cedar Wood

Redwood

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the market is split into

Residential

Commercial

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

South America- Brazil, Argentina

Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Key Market Players

1. UPM-Kymmene Corporation

2. Weyerhaeuser Company

3. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

4. Universal Forest Products, Inc.

5. Metsa Group

6. Setra Group

7. James Latham PLC

8. Cox Industries, Inc.

9. Humboldt Redwood Company and Mendocino Redwood Company

10. Vetedy Group

Table OF Content

Executive Summary Introduction Research Methodology Global Wooden Decking Market Overview Global Wooden Decking Market by Type Global Wooden Decking Market by End Use Industry Global Wooden Decking Market by Region North America Wooden Decking Market Europe Wooden Decking Market Asia Pacific Wooden Decking Market South America Wooden Decking Market Middle East & Africa Wooden Decking Market Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Wooden Decking Manufacturing Cost Analysis Key Insights

