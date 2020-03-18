LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market is comprehensively analyzed in the report with the main objective of providing accurate market data and useful recommendations to help players to gain strong growth in future. The report is compiled by subject matter experts and experienced market analysts, which makes it highly authentic and reliable. Readers are provided with deep analysis of historical and future market scenarios to get sound understanding of market competition and other important aspects. The report offers exhaustive research on market dynamics, key segments, leading players, and different regional markets. It is a complete package of thorough analysis and research on the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market.

The authors of the report shed light on lucrative business prospects, prominent trends, regulatory situations, and price scenarios of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market. Importantly, the report gives a detailed analysis of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market. It is divided into various sections and chapters to help with easy understanding of each and every aspect of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market. Market players can use the report to peep into the future of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market and bring important changes to their operating style and marketing tactics to achieve sustained growth.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1588754/global-oil-and-gas-pipeline-steel-market

The competitive landscape of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Research Report: Gerdau S.A, ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp, JSW Steel, Essar Steel, TISCO, Southern Steel Company (SSC), Pomina, Krakatau Steel, Sahaviriya Steel Industries, G Steel PCL, SAMC, Capitol Steel, Hyundai Steel, Nucor Steel, Baosteel, Ansteel, Wuhan Iron and Steel, Shagang Group, Shandong Iron & Steel Group, Ma Steel, Bohai Steel, Shougang Group, Valin Steel, Anyang Iron & Steel Group, Baogang Group

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market.

Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market by Type: Overground, Underground

Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market by Application: Oil, Gas

Key Questions Answered

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market?

Answering such types of questions can be very helpful for players to clear their doubts when implementing their strategies to gain growth in the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market. The report offers a transparent picture of the real situation of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market so that companies can operate more effectively. It can be customized according to the needs of readers for better understanding of the global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1588754/global-oil-and-gas-pipeline-steel-market

Table of Contents

1 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Overview

1.1 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Product Overview

1.2 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Overground

1.2.2 Underground

1.3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel by Application

4.1 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil

4.1.2 Gas

4.2 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel by Application

4.5.2 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel by Application

5 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Business

10.1 Gerdau S.A

10.1.1 Gerdau S.A Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gerdau S.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Gerdau S.A Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Gerdau S.A Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.1.5 Gerdau S.A Recent Development

10.2 ArcelorMittal

10.2.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

10.2.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ArcelorMittal Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

10.3 Tata Steel

10.3.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information

10.3.2 Tata Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Tata Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Tata Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.3.5 Tata Steel Recent Development

10.4 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal

10.4.1 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.4.5 Nippon Steel Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

10.5 POSCO

10.5.1 POSCO Corporation Information

10.5.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 POSCO Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 POSCO Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.5.5 POSCO Recent Development

10.6 ThyssenKrupp

10.6.1 ThyssenKrupp Corporation Information

10.6.2 ThyssenKrupp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 ThyssenKrupp Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 ThyssenKrupp Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.6.5 ThyssenKrupp Recent Development

10.7 JSW Steel

10.7.1 JSW Steel Corporation Information

10.7.2 JSW Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 JSW Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 JSW Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.7.5 JSW Steel Recent Development

10.8 Essar Steel

10.8.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information

10.8.2 Essar Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Essar Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Essar Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.8.5 Essar Steel Recent Development

10.9 TISCO

10.9.1 TISCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 TISCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 TISCO Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 TISCO Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.9.5 TISCO Recent Development

10.10 Southern Steel Company (SSC)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Southern Steel Company (SSC) Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Southern Steel Company (SSC) Recent Development

10.11 Pomina

10.11.1 Pomina Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pomina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pomina Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Pomina Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.11.5 Pomina Recent Development

10.12 Krakatau Steel

10.12.1 Krakatau Steel Corporation Information

10.12.2 Krakatau Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Krakatau Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Krakatau Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.12.5 Krakatau Steel Recent Development

10.13 Sahaviriya Steel Industries

10.13.1 Sahaviriya Steel Industries Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sahaviriya Steel Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sahaviriya Steel Industries Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sahaviriya Steel Industries Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.13.5 Sahaviriya Steel Industries Recent Development

10.14 G Steel PCL

10.14.1 G Steel PCL Corporation Information

10.14.2 G Steel PCL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 G Steel PCL Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 G Steel PCL Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.14.5 G Steel PCL Recent Development

10.15 SAMC

10.15.1 SAMC Corporation Information

10.15.2 SAMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 SAMC Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SAMC Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.15.5 SAMC Recent Development

10.16 Capitol Steel

10.16.1 Capitol Steel Corporation Information

10.16.2 Capitol Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Capitol Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Capitol Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.16.5 Capitol Steel Recent Development

10.17 Hyundai Steel

10.17.1 Hyundai Steel Corporation Information

10.17.2 Hyundai Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Hyundai Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Hyundai Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.17.5 Hyundai Steel Recent Development

10.18 Nucor Steel

10.18.1 Nucor Steel Corporation Information

10.18.2 Nucor Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Nucor Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Nucor Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.18.5 Nucor Steel Recent Development

10.19 Baosteel

10.19.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

10.19.2 Baosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Baosteel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Baosteel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.19.5 Baosteel Recent Development

10.20 Ansteel

10.20.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ansteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ansteel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Ansteel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.20.5 Ansteel Recent Development

10.21 Wuhan Iron and Steel

10.21.1 Wuhan Iron and Steel Corporation Information

10.21.2 Wuhan Iron and Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Wuhan Iron and Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Wuhan Iron and Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.21.5 Wuhan Iron and Steel Recent Development

10.22 Shagang Group

10.22.1 Shagang Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 Shagang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Shagang Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Shagang Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.22.5 Shagang Group Recent Development

10.23 Shandong Iron & Steel Group

10.23.1 Shandong Iron & Steel Group Corporation Information

10.23.2 Shandong Iron & Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Shandong Iron & Steel Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Shandong Iron & Steel Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.23.5 Shandong Iron & Steel Group Recent Development

10.24 Ma Steel

10.24.1 Ma Steel Corporation Information

10.24.2 Ma Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Ma Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Ma Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.24.5 Ma Steel Recent Development

10.25 Bohai Steel

10.25.1 Bohai Steel Corporation Information

10.25.2 Bohai Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Bohai Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Bohai Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.25.5 Bohai Steel Recent Development

10.26 Shougang Group

10.26.1 Shougang Group Corporation Information

10.26.2 Shougang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Shougang Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Shougang Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.26.5 Shougang Group Recent Development

10.27 Valin Steel

10.27.1 Valin Steel Corporation Information

10.27.2 Valin Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Valin Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Valin Steel Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.27.5 Valin Steel Recent Development

10.28 Anyang Iron & Steel Group

10.28.1 Anyang Iron & Steel Group Corporation Information

10.28.2 Anyang Iron & Steel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Anyang Iron & Steel Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Anyang Iron & Steel Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.28.5 Anyang Iron & Steel Group Recent Development

10.29 Baogang Group

10.29.1 Baogang Group Corporation Information

10.29.2 Baogang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.29.3 Baogang Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.29.4 Baogang Group Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Products Offered

10.29.5 Baogang Group Recent Development

11 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oil-and-Gas Pipeline Steel Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us: QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.