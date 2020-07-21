Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Altuglas International, Kuraray Group, Chi Mei Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Asahi Kasei Corp, Daesan MMA, LG MMA, SABIC, Makevale Group, Polycasa N.V., Dow Chemical Company, Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Research Report: Evonik Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon Group, Altuglas International, Kuraray Group, Chi Mei Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Asahi Kasei Corp, Daesan MMA, LG MMA, SABIC, Makevale Group, Polycasa N.V., Dow Chemical Company, Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Segmentation by Product: Extruded Sheet, Pellets, Beads

Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Segmentation by Application: Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Signs & Display, Rear/Sidelight Units, Healthcare, Others

The Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Extruded Sheet

1.4.3 Pellets

1.4.4 Beads

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Electronics

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Signs & Display

1.5.6 Rear/Sidelight Units

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Country

6.1.1 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Evonik Industries

11.1.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

11.1.2 Evonik Industries Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Evonik Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Evonik Industries Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.1.5 Evonik Industries Related Developments

11.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Group

11.2.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.2.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Group Related Developments

11.3 Altuglas International

11.3.1 Altuglas International Corporation Information

11.3.2 Altuglas International Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Altuglas International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Altuglas International Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.3.5 Altuglas International Related Developments

11.4 Kuraray Group

11.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kuraray Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Kuraray Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kuraray Group Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.4.5 Kuraray Group Related Developments

11.5 Chi Mei Corporation

11.5.1 Chi Mei Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Chi Mei Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Chi Mei Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Chi Mei Corporation Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.5.5 Chi Mei Corporation Related Developments

11.6 Sumitomo Chemical

11.6.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Sumitomo Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Sumitomo Chemical Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.6.5 Sumitomo Chemical Related Developments

11.7 Asahi Kasei Corp

11.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corp Corporation Information

11.7.2 Asahi Kasei Corp Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Asahi Kasei Corp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Asahi Kasei Corp Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.7.5 Asahi Kasei Corp Related Developments

11.8 Daesan MMA

11.8.1 Daesan MMA Corporation Information

11.8.2 Daesan MMA Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Daesan MMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Daesan MMA Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.8.5 Daesan MMA Related Developments

11.9 LG MMA

11.9.1 LG MMA Corporation Information

11.9.2 LG MMA Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 LG MMA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 LG MMA Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.9.5 LG MMA Related Developments

11.10 SABIC

11.10.1 SABIC Corporation Information

11.10.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 SABIC Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Products Offered

11.10.5 SABIC Related Developments

11.12 Polycasa N.V.

11.12.1 Polycasa N.V. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Polycasa N.V. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Polycasa N.V. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Polycasa N.V. Products Offered

11.12.5 Polycasa N.V. Related Developments

11.13 Dow Chemical Company

11.13.1 Dow Chemical Company Corporation Information

11.13.2 Dow Chemical Company Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Dow Chemical Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Dow Chemical Company Products Offered

11.13.5 Dow Chemical Company Related Developments

11.14 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co

11.14.1 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Corporation Information

11.14.2 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Products Offered

11.14.5 Shanghai Jing-Qi Polymer Science Co Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Synthetic and Bio-based PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”