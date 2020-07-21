Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Huntsman Corporation, E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co., Myriant Corporation, Cargill Inc., LyondellBasell, Solvay S.A, AkzoNobel NV, Sigma-Aldrich, Arkema SA, Corbion NV

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Green And Bio-Based Solvents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Green And Bio-Based Solvents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Research Report: Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Co., Huntsman Corporation, E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co., Myriant Corporation, Cargill Inc., LyondellBasell, Solvay S.A, AkzoNobel NV, Sigma-Aldrich, Arkema SA, Corbion NV

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Glycols, Bio-Diols, Lactate Esters, Methyl Soyate

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Segmentation by Application: Paints, Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Adhesives, Printing Inks, Cosmetics

The Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Green And Bio-Based Solvents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Green And Bio-Based Solvents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Green And Bio-Based Solvents Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bio-Alcohols

1.4.3 Bio-Glycols

1.4.4 Bio-Diols

1.4.5 Lactate Esters

1.4.6 Methyl Soyate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Paints

1.5.3 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

1.5.4 Adhesives

1.5.5 Printing Inks

1.5.6 Cosmetics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Green And Bio-Based Solvents Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Green And Bio-Based Solvents by Country

6.1.1 North America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Green And Bio-Based Solvents by Country

7.1.1 Europe Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Green And Bio-Based Solvents by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Green And Bio-Based Solvents by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Green And Bio-Based Solvents by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

11.1.1 Archer Daniels Midland Co. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Co. Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co. Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.1.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co. Related Developments

11.2 BASF SE

11.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

11.2.2 BASF SE Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 BASF SE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 BASF SE Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.2.5 BASF SE Related Developments

11.3 The Dow Chemical Co.

11.3.1 The Dow Chemical Co. Corporation Information

11.3.2 The Dow Chemical Co. Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 The Dow Chemical Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 The Dow Chemical Co. Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.3.5 The Dow Chemical Co. Related Developments

11.4 Huntsman Corporation

11.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Huntsman Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Huntsman Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Huntsman Corporation Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.4.5 Huntsman Corporation Related Developments

11.5 E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co.

11.5.1 E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. Corporation Information

11.5.2 E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.5.5 E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. Related Developments

11.6 Myriant Corporation

11.6.1 Myriant Corporation Corporation Information

11.6.2 Myriant Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Myriant Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Myriant Corporation Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.6.5 Myriant Corporation Related Developments

11.7 Cargill Inc.

11.7.1 Cargill Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Cargill Inc. Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Cargill Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Cargill Inc. Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.7.5 Cargill Inc. Related Developments

11.8 LyondellBasell

11.8.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

11.8.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 LyondellBasell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 LyondellBasell Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.8.5 LyondellBasell Related Developments

11.9 Solvay S.A

11.9.1 Solvay S.A Corporation Information

11.9.2 Solvay S.A Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Solvay S.A Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Solvay S.A Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.9.5 Solvay S.A Related Developments

11.10 AkzoNobel NV

11.10.1 AkzoNobel NV Corporation Information

11.10.2 AkzoNobel NV Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 AkzoNobel NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 AkzoNobel NV Green And Bio-Based Solvents Products Offered

11.10.5 AkzoNobel NV Related Developments

11.12 Arkema SA

11.12.1 Arkema SA Corporation Information

11.12.2 Arkema SA Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Arkema SA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Arkema SA Products Offered

11.12.5 Arkema SA Related Developments

11.13 Corbion NV

11.13.1 Corbion NV Corporation Information

11.13.2 Corbion NV Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Corbion NV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Corbion NV Products Offered

11.13.5 Corbion NV Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Green And Bio-Based Solvents Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

