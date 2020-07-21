Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil, TIPCO ASPHALT, Colas, Nynas, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Lagan Asphalt Group, Baolirus, Guochuang Hi-tech, Xi’an Guolin Industry

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Research Report: Total, Shell, SK, Exxon Mobil, TIPCO ASPHALT, Colas, Nynas, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Lagan Asphalt Group, Baolirus, Guochuang Hi-tech, Xi’an Guolin Industry

Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Segmentation by Product: SBS Modified Bitumen, Plastomer Modified Bitumen, Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen, Others

The Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SBS Modified Bitumen

1.4.3 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

1.4.4 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 SBS Modified Bitumen

1.5.3 Plastomer Modified Bitumen

1.5.4 Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) by Country

6.1.1 North America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Total

11.1.1 Total Corporation Information

11.1.2 Total Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Total Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Total Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.1.5 Total Related Developments

11.2 Shell

11.2.1 Shell Corporation Information

11.2.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Shell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Shell Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.2.5 Shell Related Developments

11.3 SK

11.3.1 SK Corporation Information

11.3.2 SK Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 SK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SK Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.3.5 SK Related Developments

11.4 Exxon Mobil

11.4.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation Information

11.4.2 Exxon Mobil Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Exxon Mobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Exxon Mobil Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.4.5 Exxon Mobil Related Developments

11.5 TIPCO ASPHALT

11.5.1 TIPCO ASPHALT Corporation Information

11.5.2 TIPCO ASPHALT Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 TIPCO ASPHALT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 TIPCO ASPHALT Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.5.5 TIPCO ASPHALT Related Developments

11.6 Colas

11.6.1 Colas Corporation Information

11.6.2 Colas Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Colas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Colas Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.6.5 Colas Related Developments

11.7 Nynas

11.7.1 Nynas Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nynas Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Nynas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nynas Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.7.5 Nynas Related Developments

11.8 Gazprom Neft PJSC

11.8.1 Gazprom Neft PJSC Corporation Information

11.8.2 Gazprom Neft PJSC Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Gazprom Neft PJSC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Gazprom Neft PJSC Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.8.5 Gazprom Neft PJSC Related Developments

11.9 Lagan Asphalt Group

11.9.1 Lagan Asphalt Group Corporation Information

11.9.2 Lagan Asphalt Group Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Lagan Asphalt Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Lagan Asphalt Group Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.9.5 Lagan Asphalt Group Related Developments

11.10 Baolirus

11.10.1 Baolirus Corporation Information

11.10.2 Baolirus Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Baolirus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Baolirus Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Products Offered

11.10.5 Baolirus Related Developments

11.12 Xi’an Guolin Industry

11.12.1 Xi’an Guolin Industry Corporation Information

11.12.2 Xi’an Guolin Industry Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Xi’an Guolin Industry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Xi’an Guolin Industry Products Offered

11.12.5 Xi’an Guolin Industry Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

