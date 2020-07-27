Complex Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity, Demand and Supply, Forecast To 2024

Market Highlights

Fertilizers containing two or three of the primary nutrients, chemically bonded to each other, are known as complex fertilizers. The multi-nutrient composition of these fertilizers helps in obtaining high yields of the utmost quality. The global complex fertilizers market is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to market players due to the continuous growth of the agriculture industry in new and emerging markets. South America, Africa, and Brazil have seen rapid growth in agricultural trade and production, owing to which there is increasing consumption of complex fertilizers in these markets. Moreover, the surging demand for fruits and vegetables for direct consumption and in the food processing industry is a crucial market determinant offering profitable opportunities to the vendors active in the global complex fertilizers market.

The global Complex Fertilizers Market has been segmented on the basis of type, crop type, form, mode of application, and region.

The global complex fertilizers market has been divided, by crop type, into cereals, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. The cereals segment is expected to garner the largest revenue share of the global complex fertilizers market owing to the large-scale production of cereals across the globe. However, the fruits and vegetables segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the surging demand for horticultural products such as fruits and vegetables. The demand for raw fruits and vegetables is also increasing in the food processing industry as well as for direct consumption. Additionally, the need for regular application of complex fertilizers during the cultivation of fruits and vegetables is expected to fuel the growth of the segment in the coming years.

Infographic Images Related Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/infographics

By mode of application, the global complex fertilizers market has been segmented into foliar and fertigation. The fertigation segment is expected to gain the larger revenue share of the global complex fertilizers market due to ease of application. The same segment is expected to exhibit the higher growth rate during the forecast period due to the widespread availability of complex fertilizers in granular form, which are usually applied through fertigation.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global complex fertilizers market are EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Chile), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (Canada), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (US), Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (India), PhosAgro (Russia), Agrium Inc. (Canada), Israel Chemicals Limited (Israel), Yara International ASA (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), and Helena Chemical Company (US).

Regional Analysis

The global complex fertilizers market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest revenue share of the global complex fertilizers market owing to the large-scale agricultural operations carried out in the region. Market growth in Asia-Pacific can also be attributed to the presence of several marginal farmers in developing economies such as China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/complex-fertilizers-market-7815

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.