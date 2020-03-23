Unified Communications as a Service Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Conferencing, Collaboration Platforms and Applications); Enterprise Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprise, Large Enterprise); End-user (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Travel and Hospitality, Others) and Geography

New Research Report on “Unified Communications as a Service Market” is Now Available on The Insight Partners’ Database, This study offers a comprehensive, 360 degree analysis on the Unified Communications as a Service Market, bringing to fore insights that can help stakeholders identify the opportunities as well as challenges. It tracks the global Unified Communications as a Service Market across key regions, and offers in-depth commentary and accurate quantitative insights.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Unified Communications as a Service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Unified Communications as a Service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Top Companies in Unified Communications as a Service Market are –

ALE International

BT Group plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation

Orange Business Services

Tata Communications

Verizon

The reports cover key developments in the Unified Communications as a Service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Unified Communications as a Service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Unified Communications as a Service in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Unified Communications as a Service market.

The Unified Communications as a Service Market is experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for Unified Communications as a Service comprises of some well-established players across the globe. Since last decade, the demand in different end-user industry has accelerated significantly with growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from regional players as well as the leading global companies across the world.

