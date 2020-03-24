Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Automated Software Testing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Automated Software Testing Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Automated Software Testing. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Capgemini (France), Microsoft (United States), Tricentis (Austria), SmartBear Software (United States), Parasoft (United States), Cigniti Technologies (United States), Ranorex (Austria), Eggplant (United States), Sauce Labs (United States), Applitools (United States), AFour Technologies (India), Invensis Technologies (India), Keysight (Canada), QA Mentor (United States), Testim (United States), Codoid (India), Mobisoft Infotech (United States), Infostretch (United States) and ThinkSys (United States)

Automated software testing, a process to validate the software functioning appropriately and assist software in becoming an error-free solution to fulfil the user requirement. In the current scenario, various sector enterprises are adopting agile testing services to enhance the quality of cloud services & infrastructure and also to develop a better software solution with minimal error percentage. Additionally, the implementation of an automation testing framework provides optimum coverage of the test suite and help enterprises derive tangible benefit from test automation.

Market Trend

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Quality Assurance and Testing

Market Drivers

Need to Provide Seamless End-User Experience With Reduced Time-To-Market

Adoption of Agile Testing Services to Enhance the Quality of Cloud Services among Enterprises

Opportunities

Continuous Development in the IT Sector Globally

Increase in Deployment of Mobile-Based Applications

Restraints

High Implementation Cost and Prevailing Manual Testing in the Automation Testing Market

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

The Global Automated Software Testing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Static Testing, Dynamic Testing), Application (BFSI, Automotive, Defense and Aerospace, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Logistics and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Other), Testing Type (Static Testing, Dynamic Testing), Organization Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Interface Endpoint Type (Mobile, Web, Desktop, Embedded Software)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Automated Software Testing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Automated Software Testing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Automated Software Testing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Automated Software Testing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Automated Software Testing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Automated Software Testing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Automated Software Testing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Automated Software Testing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



