Silicon nitride balls also known as the silicon nitride ceramic balls, mainly used in bearing. The raw materials of silicon nitride balls are silicon nitride powder which is made through a series of process. Silicon nitride ball is a kind of precision ceramics that Silicon nitride powder is sintered in non-oxidizing atmosphere.

Silicon Nitride, Si3N4, ceramic has become the standard ceramic ball material for hybrid Ball Bearings. This material is very hard, over 2000 Knoop, and very wear resistant. The weight of silicon nitride balls in only 40% of steel at 3.2 grams per cm³, and it has excellent facture toughness even at elevated temperature.

The market is expected to expand at 7.95% CAGR over the period between 2020 and 2025.

Global Silicon Nitride Balls Market: Product Segment Analysis

GPS

HIP

Global Silicon Nitride Balls Market: Application Segment Analysis

Silicon Nitride Bearing

Silicon Nitride Ball valve

others

Global Silicon Nitride Balls Market: Regional Segment Analysis

USA

Europe

Japan

China

India

South East Asia

The Players mentioned in our report

Toshiba

CoorsTek

ITI

Winsted Precision Ball

Ortech

Redhill-balls

THOMSON

Spheric Trafalgar

Sinoma

Hoover Precision

Shanghai Million Unite

Jiangsu jinSheng

SRIM

Zhongbo Ceramics

HeFei Moke New Material

ShenZhen JiuZhou Grinding

HSCCER

Meishibang Fine Ceramic

Table of Content

Chapter One: About the Silicon Nitride Balls Industry



Chapter Two: World Market Competition Landscape



Chapter Three: World Silicon Nitride Balls Market share



Chapter Four: Supply Chain Analysis



Chapter Five: Company Profiles



Chapter Six: Globalisation & Trade



Chapter Seven: Distributors and Customers



Chapter Eight: Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries



Chapter Nine: World Silicon Nitride Balls Market Forecast through 2025



List of Table and Figure

continued…

