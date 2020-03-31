Global Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market 2020 Report presents market size, growth, share, segments, manufacturers, and technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges. This report also focuses on Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

The 3PLs of today can provide a much broader range of services than they used to. It used to be that their primary focus was on warehousing and shipping, so if you sent them your product they would store it and ship it for you. Now, 3PLs can handle almost your entire business. This includes not only the complete supply chain cycle, but also such functions as customer service, order management, sales support, ecommerce and IT integration. In fact, there are very few aspects of your business that a 3PL can’t take care of for you and in many cases, they have technology and resources that you may not, so you get the benefit of top-tier tech without the investment.

A 4PL is an independent, singularly accountable, non-asset based integrator of clients’ supply and demand chains. The 4PL’s role is to implement and manage a value creating business solution through control of time and place utilities and influence on form and possession utilities within the client organization. Performance and success of the 4PL’s intervention is measured as a function of value creation within the client organization.

Scope of the Report:

The logistics market is large, fragmented and populated by a wide range of differing companies. There are multinational companies offering a comprehensive range of logistics services leading the industry, down to smaller national freight forwarders, offering simple logistics services. The market has been driven by consolidation over the last 20 years, with customers seeking fewer, larger providers that are able to manage complex supply chains on a global basis.

Market growth has been driven by both increased economic activity and the continued trend in outsourcing of logistics activities to third-parties, both new outsourcers and companies outsourcing more activities to third-parties. The largest region in terms of outsourced logistics market size is Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, with the Asia Pacific region having experienced faster growth in logistics market value than other regions. Outsourcing penetration is highest in Europe, but levels are increasing quickly in Asia Pacific. Key Trends The trend of outsourcing business processes and supply chain activities continues to be a driver of logistics company revenues and hence market growth.

The growth of e-commerce is also creating an environment where supply chains are adapting to new models. Ecommerce is driving further logistics outsourcing to third-party supply chain specialists.

Dedicated e-commerce warehousing and distribution contracts are increasingly being awarded to logistics providers. A key trend in the global logistics industry is the provision of value-added services and bespoke solutions. Logistics providers are increasing their focus on specific industry sectors such as high-technology, automotive and pharmaceuticals, and offering additional value-added services that make their services more relevant for client needs. New technologies are finding their way into logistics services in order to improve productivity and enhance service. New logistics technologies being developed include vehicle management software, self-driving vehicles, robotics, internet of things applications and augmented reality. The largest logistics providers are characterized by differing service lines, asset ownership models, geographical scope and types of customers they serve.

The top three groups are all based in Europe: DHL is the largest provider globally, followed by Kuehne & Nagel and DB Schenker Logistics. All three have grown slower than the market in recent years as they have consolidated the major acquisitions made in the past. Most, but not all, of the leading logistics providers operate on a global scale, covering more than one continent. Some have a signific presence in all regions (ie Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East / Africa). There has been significant mergers and acquisitions activity in the global logistics industry.

The worldwide market for Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 880 million US$ in 2024, from 790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DSV

Sinotrans

CEVA Logistics

Expeditors International of Washington

Dachser

Panalpina

GEODIS

Toll Holdings

J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS)

Hitachi Transport System

XPO Logistics

GEFCO

Yusen Logistics

Agility

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Transportation

Warehousing

Value-added Services

Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Elements

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Points From TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017–2018)

Chapter Four: Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market Forecast (2019–2024)

