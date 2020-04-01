The “Floating Hotels Market Market” report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global Floating Hotels Market was value US$ XX Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global floating hotels market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global floating hotels market.

Floating hotel concept arrived from the ancient floating house tradition which was projecting in the regions where human habitations were on the river, and numerous families resided on the boat. Floating boat concept was undertaken and modernised with an impression to come up with unique, high-end experience for the guests.

Major factors that drive the market of floating hotel industry are the increase in per capita income, people becoming more environmentally friendly, growing trend of vacationing, growth in service class population, lucrative offerings and deals provided by the floating hotels. Additionally, the floating hotel assures adventure-packed holidays which is usually preferred by families, the package includes activities, for instance, swimming with the rainforests, dolphins, and lounge on the beaches, and this triggers the demand in the floating hotel industry globally.

Various innovations in the construction and infrastructure of floating hotels are a trend, some trends include portable aero hotels, hotels inside ships and etc. Restraint factor is the location of the floating hotel which may not be as per the customerâ€™s preference.

Single occupancy segment is dominating the global floating hotels market. Single occupancy is widely used than double occupancy as of single occupancy require less cost than double occupancy. So, the single occupancy is the most cost-effective for the consumer. Single occupancy with the facility of a single bed. And also it has an attached bathroom, a small dressing table, a small bedside table, and a small writing table.

Region-wise, North American region dominated the floating hotels market globally. And floating hotel trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The U.S. accounted for the largest revenue share in that market in 2017 since it is a financial hub also one of the most popular tourist destinations for people across the world. The Asia Pacific region is predictable to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

The scope of the Global Floating Hotels Market

Global Floating Hotels Market, by Room type

Single Occupancy

Double Occupancy

Global Floating Hotels Market, by Price range

Premium

Mid

Low

Global Floating Hotels Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Floating Hotels Market

Floating and rotating hotel tower

Conrad Maldives

Dragon Inn

Four Seasons

Punta Caracol Acqua Lodge

River Kwai Jungle Rafts

The Queen Mary

