The US ceiling grid system market was valued at US$ 603.51 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. Moreover, the US ceiling grid system market is projected to reach US$ 748.90 Mn by 2027.

Ceiling grids are gaining significant popularity in commercial construction. The ceiling grid market is directly proportional to the increasing construction and reconstruction of commercial infrastructure. The ceiling grid market has gained significant popularity in US market, owing to noteworthy demand from the commercial buildings such as office space, conference halls, and others. Attributing to the low entry barriers to the market, several tier-2 and tier-3 companies are entering the market, and thereby, increasing the competitiveness of the US ceiling grid system market. With the constantly increasing number tier-2 and tier-3 companies, several well-established and industry recognized players are acquiring these local players in order to expand their operations, product offerings, customer base and annual sales.

The uprising trend of adoption of ceiling grids for new construction and renovation of old buildings are proving to be key influential factors for the growth of ceiling grid market in the present scenario in US. Similar trend is anticipated to catalyse the demand for ceiling grids and subsequently propel the US ceiling grid system market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the US construction industry is also witnessing an upward trend in the renovation and reconstruction activities, which is leading the builders and constructors to opt for ceiling grid. This factor is also helping the market to propel over the years. The vendors are highly focused to offer innovative and high-quality grids to meet the demand from customers. Vendors are witnessing high demand for fire-rated, acoustic, wind loading, and seismic design ceiling grids. The key players operating in US ceiling grid system market are Armstrong World Industries, Acoustic Ceiling Products, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA, Gordon Incorporated, TATE Access Floors Inc., Acoufelt, Rockfon, CeilingLink, USG Corporation, and Strictly Ceilings. Apart.

Market Insights

Increasing Demand for Low Cost Construction

The construction industry is witnessing significant transformation in terms of investments, building materials and innovation of advanced materialized products among others. The US construction industry is investing substantially in order to enhance their commercial infrastructures. Parallel to this factor, the consumers are inclined towards improved performance, low cost and durable products for the new constructions and renovation of old commercial buildings. Vendors are highly focused to offer low cost construction material to meet the customers demand. The materials mostly used for ceiling grid are aluminum with prepainted aluminum cap, hot-dipped galvanized steel with aluminum cap, co-extruded aluminum, stainless steel, painted galvanized steel, and others. The rising number of commercial spaces coupled with the low-cost material and performance benefits such as fire-rated and wind loading are impacting positively on the growth of market for ceiling grid system in the current market scenario. Pertaining to the low cost of production, the manufacturers offer these products at a much lesser price as compared to other building materials, which is increasing the pace of adoption of ceiling grid system among the buildings, thereby, facilitating in growth of the market.

Impact of Covid-19 on construction industry in the US

Construction and manufacturing sectors are likely to be the worst-affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the spread of corona virus the import and export of materials has halted. Furthermore, several medium as well as small scale construction and renovation related projects have been disrupted due to sudden lockdown of workplaces. This is likely to negatively impact the ceiling grid system market.

US Ceiling Grid System Market – Material Used Insights

In material used segment, stainless steel is the largest share in the US ceiling grid system market. The primary factor that is attracting a constant demand for steel-based ceiling grid systems is the strength possessed by the material. Additionally, lower capital investment and maintenance cost associated with steel ceiling grid systems than the systems made of its counterpart, aluminum, is also driving the adoption of these systems in the ceiling grid system market. The cost-effectiveness of steel enables small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to build office space as well as renovating or retrofitting the existing ones with enhanced aesthetics, without cost burden. As SMEs are stupendously growing over the past few years in the country and are also expected to showcase similar growth trends over the next few years, they are likely to create ample business opportunities for the manufacturers of steel ceiling grid systems during the forecast period. Thus, the US ceiling grid system is poised to provide numerous lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

