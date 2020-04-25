The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific RTD Alcoholic Beverage market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report:

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Bacardi Limited

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Suntory Holdings Limited

Brown-Forman

Diageo plc.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.

Molson Coors Brewing Company

Changing consumer lifestyles as well as rising disposable income in these developing countries is stimulating the growth of bakery products demand, which is expected to drive the growth of RTD alcoholic beverages market in this region.

Asia Pacific comprises several countries such as the India, China, Australia and Japan. Asia Pacific accounts for a remarkable share in the RTD alcoholic beverages market. RTD alcoholic beverages are a good substitute for full-strength alcoholic drinks. The consumers looking for cutting down alcohol consumption prefer these beverages as they have very low alcohol levels. Moreover, a wide range of low alcohol beverages with innovative flavors are available in the market. Low alcohol beverages have had most of the alcohol removed by osmosis (many still contain up to 0.5 percent alcohol). These beverages prove to be a better choice for anyone who should avoid alcohol altogether or want to reduce their alcohol intake. RTD alcoholic beverage is ideal for moderate drinkers without health problems. Drinking alcohol drinks is associated with a risk of developing health problems such as mental and behavioral disorders, including alcohol dependence, major non-communicable diseases such as liver cirrhosis, some cancers and cardiovascular diseases, as well as injuries resulting from violence and road clashes and collisions.

RTD alcoholic beverages are gaining popularity over the past few years and are mostly consumed as cocktails and long drinks. The growing preference for RTD cocktails by millennial in developed countries and the easy availability of these products in the market is driving the growth of the RTD alcoholic beverages market. Moreover, the alcohol content in RTD alcoholic beverages is low as compared to other alcoholic drinks. Thus, RTD alcoholic drinks are gaining acceptance by a larger millennial consumer base, which, in turn, is catalyzing the market growth. The young population is shifting their alcohol consumption habits from beer, wine, and spirits to RTD alcoholic beverages. This trend is projected to lead to a fundamental shift in the RTD alcoholic beverage industry since the millennial generation is now the largest and most important demographic for the RTD alcoholic beverage brands.

The availability of a wide range of flavors, light alcohol content, and convenience are attracting maximum young millennial to try these products. Currently, there are beer cocktails, like Watermelon Frose-Rita Cocktail in pouches ready for the Millennial’s tailgate or picnic. Easy to drink and heartier in alcohol content, RTD’s are enjoyed by both men and women.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Asia Pacific RTD Alcoholic Beverage market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Asia Pacific RTD Alcoholic Beverage market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Asia Pacific RTD Alcoholic Beverage market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Asia Pacific RTD Alcoholic Beverage market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

