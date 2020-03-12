The latest study on the IoT security market offers a global analysis of the main strategies, business models and market shares of the most notable players in this market. The study offers an in-depth analysis of the main persuasive factors, market figures in terms of income, segment data, regional data and data by country. This study can be described as the most extensive documentation including all aspects of the evolution of the IoT security market.

The IoT security market is expected to grow by US $ 30.9 billion by 2025 compared to US $ 7.28 billion in 2016. The network security market represents the largest market share among five types of security and is expected to continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. The demand for network security solutions is strongly influenced by the growing demand for security solutions for cloud technology. In addition, the intensive use of virtualization has increased the vulnerability of networks to certain threats such as malware or faulty processes that reduce the efficiency of the hypervisor.

Major companies covered in this report:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Symantec Corporation

ARM Holdings

NXP Semiconductor

INSIDE Secure

Gemalto NV

Trend Micro, Inc.

The key trend that will mainly affect the market in the coming year is the increasing appearance of Blockchain in the IoT security market. Blockchain technology can be used to track billions of connected devices, enable transaction processing and coordination between devices, providing significant savings to manufacturers in the IoT industry. This decentralized approach should eliminate single points of failure, creating a more resilient ecosystem on which devices can operate. The cryptographic algorithms used by the blockchain should make consumer data more private. Blockchain in IoT can be applied to connected vehicles, smart devices and supply chain sensors.

The application-based IoT security market is segmented into smart homes, connected cars, information and communication technologies, smart factories, BFSI, smart retail, smart healthcare, smart transport, portable and others. Growing security concerns in the BFSI industry sector to protect user identity and theft of financial data are some of the trends that are contributing to the growth of the IoT security market. Almost the entire end-user applications segment is gradually moving towards digitization and is becoming more user-friendly for smart devices and the Internet, which increases the security problem and the use of the IoT security solution.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

• What is the estimated market growth rate for the 2020-2027 forecast period? What will be the size of the market during the estimated period?

• What are the main drivers responsible for the evolution of the IoT security market during the forecast period?

• Who are the main suppliers on the market and what are the winning strategies that have helped them to establish themselves firmly in the IoT security market?

• What are the dominant market trends influencing the development of the IoT security market in different regions?

• What are the major threats and challenges that could hinder the growth of the IoT security market?

• What are the main opportunities that market leaders can leverage to gain success and profitability?

we provide our readers with the most up-to-date data on the IoT security market and as international markets have evolved very rapidly in recent years, markets have become more difficult to capture and therefore our analysts have prepared a detailed report while taking into account the market history and a very detailed forecast as well as the challenges of the market and their solution.

