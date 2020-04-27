Interventional Neuroradiology Market Report include on Theinsightpartners.com with Extensive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Interventional Neuroradiology Market Report. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the market. – Forecast till 2027

Balt Extrusion,Merit Medical Systems,Terumo Corporation,Medtronic,Penumbra, Inc.,Stryker,DePuy Synthes,Boston Scientific Corporation,W. L. Gore & Associates,MicroPort Scientific Corporation

global interventional neuroradiology market accounted to US$ 1,969.39 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,254.55 Mn by 2027.

The ageing population is defined as group of people aged 65 and over. The growth of the ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The number of geriatric population has been rising significantly worldwide. As per the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised of 13 per cent of the global population. The geriatric population is estimated to grow at a rate of 3% every year.

INTERVENTIONAL NEURORADIOLOGY – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product:



Neurovascular Embolization and Coiling Assist Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Accessories

Microcatheters

Microguidewires

By Disease

Cerebral Aneurysms

Intra-Cranial Tumors

Acute Strokes

Other Diseases

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



