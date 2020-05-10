Valued at $12,191.5 million in 2017, the global diesel exhaust fluid market is expected to generate a revenue of $20,518.0 million in 2023, registering an 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). The factors positively impacting the growth of the market include the increasing demand for heavy duty vehicles and stringent environmental regulations.

Diesel exhaust fluid, also known as AdBlue, is an aqueous solution that is produced by utilizing deionized water and urea with volume percentages of 67.5% and 32.5%, respectively.

When storage solution is taken into consideration, the diesel exhaust fluid market is divided into dispensers, portable containers, and bulk storage. Among these, the bulk storage division dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), holding a share of more than 45.0% in 2017, in terms of value.

This was because bulk storage solutions, such as indoor/outdoor storage tanks and bulk-shipment truckloads, are extensively utilized in medium and heavy-duty vehicles for storing AdBlue. During the forecast period, the dispenser division is projected to advance at the fastest CAGR.

Before many North American and European countries made it mandatory for large and medium sized vehicles to install diesel exhaust fluid for reducing emissions and now the regulations regarding emissions from passenger cars are predicted to become strict as well.

The shifting demand from commercial to passenger vehicles is a key trend in the diesel exhaust fluid market. While before the market was mainly being driven by heavy and medium duty vehicles, now the demand for diesel exhaust fluid for utilization in passenger cars is increasing due to surging concern regarding environmental pollution.