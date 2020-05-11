In the coming years, the global solar micro inverters market is projected to witness considerable growth, which is ascribed to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of module-level power electronics (MLPE) technology, drop in micro inverter prices, and superiority of micro inverters over traditional systems.

The global solar micro inverters market was valued at $431.6 million in 2015 and is projected to reach $1,968.7 million by 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period (2016–2026).

A major driving factor of the solar micro inverters market is the growing awareness about the benefits of MLPE technology. Power optimizers and micro inverters are collectively known as MLPEs. The technology provides more power output as compared to traditional PV systems along with optimal performance.

Attributed to this, micro inverters are being utilized extensively in both commercial and residential sectors across several countries, including Australia, the U.S., Japan, Germany, France, and the U.K. The technology is further gaining traction because of the dropping solar prices and low individual failure rate.

Geographically, Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the solar micro inverters market in the past. The reason for this was the increasing number of photovoltaic (PV) installations because of the rising awareness about renewable energy for minimizing power bills and reducing carbon footprint.

The increasing affordability of energy storage devices is opening up wide opportunities for players operating in the solar micro inverters market. Energy storage systems allow reservation of energy, which can be utilized whenever needed, thereby enabling users to operate grid more efficiently.