The Indian digital freight matching market is presently at a nascent stage, but during the forecast period (2020–2030), the market is projected to witness extensive growth. The advancement of the market is significantly driven by the fact that India comprises a lucrative consumer base in the e-commerce industry. Moreover, the growing logistic industry in the country is further propelling the demand for digital freight matching services.

Based on end use, the Indian digital freight matching market is bifurcated into business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C). Between the two, the demand for digital freight matching services was higher in the B2B category throughout the historical period (2017–2019). This is due to the fact that several logistics companies are adopting these services, in order to speed up their delivery processes and ensure cost effectiveness.

Geographically, the metro cities, such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai, are expected to generate high demand for freight logistics services, due to the existence of massive urban population coupled with increasing disposable income of the people. This is expected to boost the growth of the Indian digital freight matching market.

