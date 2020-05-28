Floor Cleaning Equipment Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Floor Cleaning Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Floor Cleaning Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Floor Cleaning Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

The global floor cleaning equipment market size was valued at USD 5.38 billion in 2018 and projected to expand further at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2025. Rising demand for high-end cleaning products is among the key factors responsible for the growth of this market. The advent of electric machines and handles due to technological advancements in mopping system will also help boost the market growth.

Moreover, introduction of ride-on models of floor cleaners has resulted in an increased demand, thereby fuelling market development. The ride-on models are 60% more efficient than other products due to reduction in forward motion by the operator, which reduces the intensity of the task. Use of different types of flooring materials also affects the product demand.

For instance, flooring materials used in hospital wards, such as wood blocks or strips, require high maintenance and hygiene levels as these materials are porous and thus, surface can have splits between the strips or blocks retaining dust particles. Thus, increasing usage of flooring materials, such as of natural wood, stones, and rubber materials, has widened the scope of application for advanced floor cleaning products.

Furthermore, rapid development of commercial sector across the globe has also contributed to the market growth. Constant technological developments will also have a positive impact on the market expansion. For instance, in 2015, Tennant Co. introduced T300 Walk-Behind Scrubber, which includes multiple configurations suitable for hard surface floor cleaning in hospitals.

Product Insights of Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

Floor scrubber segment accounted for a share of more than 46% in 2018. Scrubbers are widely used cleaning product in residential, as well as commercial, sector. The introduction of ride-on features, which significantly reduces the time required for cleaning, will boost the product demand. For instance, in 2017, ALLDIO introduced an electric spin scrubber with battery-powered technology, which includes extension handle to eliminate the back or joint strain. Vacuum cleaner segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025.

Increasing usage of vacuum cleaners in residential sector has widened the application scope for these products. Moreover, the advent of innovative technologies including HEPA filter technology, which is used to trap tiny particles, is boosting the segment growth. Manufacturers are developing technologically advanced products to cater to rising demands. For instance, in 2017, Dyson introduced HEPA filter-enabled vacuum cleaner in the Indian market. The new product is cord-free and has a strong battery backup.

Application Insights of Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

Commercial application accounted for a share of more than 77% in 2018. Rapid development in the infrastructural sector has led to increased demand for effective cleaning tools, such as floor, surface, furniture, and carpet cleaners. Rapidly expanding hospitality sector across the globe is also a key driver for the growth of the commercial segment. Increasing number of hospitals and hotels, particularly in developing countries like India, China, and Vietnam, is also likely to contribute to the market growth. Moreover, constant product innovation will drive the segment further.

Residential application segment is expected to witness the maximum growth rate of 9.0% from 2019 to 2025. Rapid development in the real estate sector on account of growing urbanization and improved lifestyle, especially in emerging regions, has led to an increased demand for floor cleaning products. Moreover, rising usage of flooring materials, such as natural wood, stones, and glass, is boosting the product demand for more effective.

Regional Insights of Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

North America led the global market in 2018 and will continue to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This is due to heavy investments in infrastructural development in the region. Thus, availability of large commercial spaces in countries, such as U.S. and Canada, is expected to drive the product demand. Moreover, increased usage of carpet as a floor covering in these countries is boosting the demand for vacuum cleaners and electric sweepers. Furthermore, U.S., in particular, has a major market due to the presence of a number of top companies, such as Tennant Co. and Alfred KArcher GmbH & Co. KG.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing construction activities in residential sector owing to rising population has propelled the real estate market in this region. This, in turn, has augmented the growth of the floor cleaning equipment market. In addition, rapid urbanization and increasing levels of consumer disposable income in emerging countries are expected to positively impact the market growth.

Market Share Insights of Floor Cleaning Equipment Market

The global market is highly competitive in nature. Some of the Prominent companies are Nilfisk Group; Alfred KArcher GmbH & Co. KG; Tennant Company; Hako Group; EUREKA S.p.A.; International Cleaning Equipment; Comac SpA; Minuteman International, Inc.; and Denis Rawlins. These companies focus on expanding their production capacities by using advanced technologies to meet rising demand across the globe.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Floor Cleaning Equipment Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global floor cleaning equipment market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Floor Scrubber

Vacuum Cleaner

Floor Sweeper

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

