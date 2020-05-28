ESD Foam Packaging MARKET REPORT 2020 TO 2028 MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS, DRIVERS AND FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the ESD Foam Packaging market.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Overview

ESD foam packaging is a material used to protect ESD sensitive items during handling, shipping, and storage. It is a lightweight plastic with less static electricity which ensures safety of product. ESD foam packaging is used in various industries such as construction, automotive, consumer electronics, etc. The electrostatic discharge packaging has a distinct feature which includes packaging of electronic items in order to protect or harm.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for ESD foam packaging in electronic devices owing to high dimensional stability is a major factor expected to drive growth of the target market in years to come. In addition, this packaging is used in shock absorption and can easily regain its shape. Increasing demand for ESD foam packaging in automotive, aerospace, and defense industries owing to its properties such as lightweight, thermal insulation, water-resistant, and others is another factor expected to support revenue growth of the global ESD foam packaging market. Moreover, increasing urbanization, coupled with high spending capacity, and growing demand for consumer electronics and automobiles are among some of the other factors expected to fuel growth of the ESD foam packaging market in the next coming years.

However, high cost of product is a major factor which may restrain growth of the ESD foam packaging market. In addition, stringent regulations pertaining to carbon emissions and disposal of plastics is another factor expected to hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Increasing technological advancements and development of novel, lightweight, and cost-effective products in defense & military are factors expected to create revenue opportunity for manufacturers operating in the target market.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Segment Analysis

Among the material type segments, the conductive and dissipative polymer segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the target market in the next coming years.

Among the application segments, the electrical and electronics segment is projected to register significant revenue share in the target market. Increasing demand for consumer electronics such as smart TV, mobiles, tablets, and others is a factor driving growth of the segment market.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market: Region Analysis

The ESD foam packaging market in North America is expected to account for highest revenue share in the target market, owing to increasing demand for the product in various industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and others. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest growth rate in the next 10 years. This is due to rapid industrialization, coupled with growing electrical and electronics industry, and increasing demand for ESD foam packaging in manufacturing application in the region. The Europe market is projected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue in the global ESD foam packaging market, owing to increasing demand for ESD foam packaging in automotive and manufacturing in countries in the regions.

Global ESD Foam Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Material Type:

Conductive and Dissipative Polymer

Metal

Additive

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Defense & Military

Manufacturing

