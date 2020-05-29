Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Automated Feeding Systems Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automated Feeding Systems market.

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market: Overview

Automated feeding systems are designed to feed domestic animals. The operation is generally carried out by advanced machinery and automated robots to feed livestock with milk and other foodstuffs.

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market: Dynamics

The global automated feeding systems market is driven by the shifting preference to reduce operating costs, time, and losses related to manual feeding by adopting automate processes. In addition, increasing size of dairy farms, rising demand for livestock monitoring services, along with increasing consumption of dairy and meat products are some of the factors expected to boost growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding substantial cost savings due to the adoption of feeding systems is projected to impact positively.

A recent trend observed in the target market is leading manufacturers are introducing new products and technological advancements in the feeding management, which are expected to drive demand for automated feeding systems. Recently in November 2018, Afimilk, formerly known as SAE Afikim has launched AfiFarm 5.3 which is a dairy management software, and a mobile app with the name Afi2Go Pro. Also, in September 2018, Trioliet is a manufacturer of feed technology for livestock farming, has launched a new mixer feeder ˜Solomix 3 for large livestock.

Whereas, the lack of standardization of feeding equipment and high installation cost, may hamper growth of the target market.

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the function segments, the filling and screening segment is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

Among the livestock segments, the ruminants segment is projected to dominate the target market over the forecast period.

Among the offerings segments, the services segment is expected to hold significant revenue share in the global automated feeding systems market over the forecast period.

Among the technology segments, the robotics and telemetry segment is anticipated to hold a significant share in terms of revenue in the target market over the forecast period.

Among the type segment, the conveyor feeding systems segment is projected to witness significant growth in the target market.

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing awareness regarding the importance of automated feeding systems along with increasing demand for dairy and meat products in countries such as China, Japan, and India in the region. In addition, increasing investments by major players for advancements in feeding equipment is estimated to propel growth of the target market over the next 10 years.

The market in Europe is estimated to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue, owing to increasing adopting of automated feeding systems to reduce the expenditure incurred in manual feeding.

Global Automated Feeding Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Function:

Controlling

Mixing

Filling and Screening

Segmentation by Livestock:

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Segmentation by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by Technology:

Guidance and Remote Sensing Technology

Robotics and Telemetry

Rfid Technology

Segmentation by Type:

Rail-Guided Feeding Systems

Conveyor Feeding Systems

Self-Propelled Feeding Systems

