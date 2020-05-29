Office Furniture Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Office Furniture market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Office Furniture Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Office Furniture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Office Furniture Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global office furniture market report has been segmented on the basis of type, material, sales channel, and region.

Global Office Furniture Market: Overview

Office furniture includes various furnishings such as office chairs, tables, shelves, etc. These type of furniture is designed according to the requirement of the organization.

Global Office Furniture Market: Dynamics

The global market is expected to witness substantial growth, owing to increasing demand for modular furniture from the corporate sector. In addition, the rapid growth of the various corporates has led to an increase in demand for office furniture, which in turn expected to support the target market growth. The increasing popularity of smart furniture is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Moreover, it aids end user to live their lives in comfort zone such as listening music, browse the internet for news etc. Increasing inclination towards modern ambiance at workplace coupled with changing lifestyle are some major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Rising demand for furniture that aids to avoid health issues of employees such as back pain is one of the key factors expected to support growth of the target market. Also, an increasing number of working population and rising demand for premium, ready-to-assemble, and eco-friendly furniture among various corporate office are some additional factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Availability of office furniture in various durable materials such as wood, plastic, metal, etc., and various varieties such as chairs, storage units etc., which in turn estimated to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, limited availability of land for tree plantation to produce wood is one of the major factors expected to hamper growth of the target market. In addition, demand for wooden office furniture is relatively high and supply is limited, owing to inadequate production of wood resource which in turn expected to hinder growth of the target market. Fragmentation of the retail furniture market is another factor estimated to impede growth of the target market.

Global Office Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, office chairs segment is expected to account the significant share of the market in terms of revenue, owing to an increasing number of the working population.

On the basis of material, the wood segment is expected to register significant growth, owing to its characteristics such as durability and recyclability.

On the basis of sales channel, e-commerce stores segment is witnessing considerable growth, owing to increasing penetration of smartphone and internet.

Global Office Furniture Market: Regional Analysis

Office furniture market in the Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth, owing to the increasing number of the working population. In addition, an increasing number of start-ups and an increasing number of business expansions is another factor expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. The rapid growth of the foodservice industry is expected to support growth of the target market in the region. In addition, various food service providers such as cafes, hotels, and restaurants are adopting theme-based furniture in order to enhance their visibility which in turn expected to propel growth of the target market. Markets in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth, over the forecast period.

Global Office Furniture Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Office Tables

Office Chairs

Office Furnishing

Storage Cabinets

Others (Workstation and Shelving Units)

Segmentation by Material:

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Others (Glass and Leather)

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Retail Stores

Manufacturer Stores

E-Commerce Stores

Discount Stores

