Bag-in-Box Container Market 2020 | Analyzing The COVID-19 Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments

The global bag-in-box container market size was estimated at USD 3.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The growth of the market can be attributed to the growing product adoption in industry segments such as alcoholic beverages, household cleaners, and milk and dairy products.

The bag-in-box container industry has been witnessing a soaring demand from the wine industry. The production of wine is expected to register a steady increase with the manufacturers adopting advanced packaging solutions such as bag-in-box containers as an alternative packaging. The market for bag-in-box container in the alcoholic beverage segment is expected to increase owing to the increasing alcoholic beverage consumption. Growth in consumption of alcoholic beverage in developed economies is expected to drive the growth in the market. North America is expected to be the largest consumer of alcoholic beverage products followed by Europe.

The growing demand for household products is expected to drive the market for bag-in-box container over the forecast period. The increasing consumption of the household cleaners such as surface deodorizers and surface cleaners is expected to drive the demand for bag-in-box container in this segment. Growing urban population in the region has accounted for an increase in the demand for hygiene promoting products such as household cleaners. In addition, the market is expected to be driven by the demand for low-foam detergents that are being packaged in bag-in-box containers.

The demand for the bag-in-box container is expected to be hampered by the growth in the substitute product market such as plastic and glass bottles. The abundant availability of the plastic bottles at lower prices is expected to hinder market growth. The increasing demand for plastic bottles by the soft drink industry is expected to hamper the growth of the market for bag-in-box containers over the forecasts period.

Bag-in-box containers face a high threat of substitution from other packaging products and packaging materials. Predominant among them are pouches. Pouches are among the most widely used products for the packaging of beverages. They are preferred for their convenience of use and portability. Furthermore, pouches are available in various formats as small as 50 ml to larger or multi-serving formats and sizes. Such factors have made pouches popular for on-the-go usage. From a marketing standpoint, pouches encourage sampling in the form of trial or on-the-go sizes.

The global market for bag-in-box container has several players, which are involved in the technology development in terms of design and packaging solution. Rising demand for innovative packaging designs for food and beverage products to catch the consumer attention is expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the forecast period.

The manufacturers are coming up with new ideas in order to tap the rising consumer demand. For instance, U.K. based company, Elite Packaging, has developed gusseted bag that is sealed in every corner. This design offers product, more stability and efficiency. In addition, it reduces the space required for the bag-in-box container, making it more compact for application.

Application Insights of Bag-in-Box Container Market

Based on application, the bag-in-box container market is segmented into food and beverage, industrial liquids, and household products. The food and beverage application segment plays a major role in the growth of the market and accounts for the maximum revenue share. In addition, factors such as rising disposable income and health concerns among older population in the developing countries are expected to drive the demand for hygienic packaging solutions.

Improved lifestyle, higher disposable income, and growing awareness about healthier products has resulted in a heightened demand for the food and beverage products. Introduction of such packaging solutions that offer ease of consumption to the consumers and production of a large number of new soft drinks will emerge as major growth drivers over the forecast period.

In addition, manufacturers are adding various options such as adding nutritious products to their product line, offering healthier snack items, innovative packaging, thereby driving the adoption of bag-in-box containers resulting in considerable market growth.

The increasing concerns among consumers regarding personal hygiene coupled with rising use of household cleaning products is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Rising demand for household cleaners as surface deodorizers and fabric fresheners is expected to drive the market for bag-in-box container in this segment.

Regional Insights of Bag-in-Box Container Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Growing food and beverage market in Asia Pacific is expected to have a positive impact on the bag-in-box container industry growth over the forecast period. Increasing industrialization in countries such as India, China coupled with rising adoption of packaged food and beverage products in the region is expected to propel demand over the forecast period.

Household products emerged as another major segment owing to the introduction of eco cleaning household products. In addition, technological advancements including automatic dishwashing products is expected to drive the market for bag-in-box container.

The demand for bag-in-box containers in Europe is expected to grow owing to the growth of the product in the food and beverage industry. Changing consumption patterns of the consumers, high levels of urbanization coupled with increasing popularity of such packaging is expected to increase market growth over forecast period. Increasing investments in R&D by the packaging manufacturers to enable the incorporation of new features including shape, size, features is likely to increase the demand for the bag-in-box container in this region over the forecast period.

Increasing health concerns of people coupled with demand for hygienic products is likely to drive the market for bag-in-box container over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of the packaged nutritional food products, with benefits such as food safety and quality at reasonable prices is likely to drive the market in this region, over the forecast period. Presence of major food and beverage companies including PepsiCo Inc.; Tyson Food Inc.; and Kelloggs Co, in this region is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Bag-in-Box Container Market

The competitive landscape for the market is characterized. Major companies in the market mostly operate through North America with their dedicated distribution and manufacturing locations present across the globe. These companies enter into a long-term agreement with the raw material suppliers to reduce the production cost and ensure constant supply of the materials and gain competitive edge over the other small-scale, local players.

Companies such as Smurfit Kappa Group, D S Smith, DuPont, and Amcor Ltd. are involved in the production of bag-in-box containers on a large scale through high capacity production lines and large number of production facilities spread across the regions. The companies operate a large product portfolio comprising products across multiple application segments. The companies procure raw materials from major raw material suppliers in North America including The Dow Chemical Company and Arkema Group.

The companies resort to multiple mergers and acquisitions in a bid to gain market share in a particular region. In some cases, the companies build technological collaborations for the production of an advanced product with superior performance characteristics to increase revenue. The companies are also involved in the production of customized products in order to cater to the demand-supply gap as demonstrated by the consumers.

