Unmanned Traffic Management Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2027

The global unmanned traffic management market report has been segmented on the basis of component, solution, end use, and region.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market: Overview

Unmanned traffic management is used for managing traffic of unmanned aerial vehicles by various government agencies. It is a type of air traffic management system that prevents drones from colliding in the air.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market: Dynamics

Increasing of unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial applications is a major factor driving growth of the global unmanned traffic management market. In addition, increasing demand for unmanned aerial traffic management system for integration of commercial airspace is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing adoption the internet of things applications and augmented reality systems in UTM is a factor expected to support growth of the global unmanned traffic management market over the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations unmanned traffic management on drone operations by government authorities is a factor that may hamper growth of the global unmanned traffic management market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of drones in various sectors especially in emerging economies can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the software segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The increasing importance of software for applications such as search and rescue operations, package delivery, and infrastructure monitoring, is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the solution segments, surveillance infrastructure segment is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period. For surveillance infrastructure, various technologies such as near field communication, mobile telecom networks, Wide Area Multilateration, radar are being used is a factor anticipated to support growth of this segment in the target market in the near future.

Among the end use segments, surveillance & monitoring segment is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future. The Increasing use of small unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and monitoring applications in developed as well as developing countries is a factor fueling growth of this segment in the global market.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to accounts for a major share in terms of over the forecast period. Increasing investment for development of unmanned traffic management system is a key factor driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, the presence of prominent players, coupled with increasing adoption of drones for various applications are factors propelling growth of the target market, especially in US and Canada in this region. The market in Europe is expected to account for a second-highest share in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to high adoption of advanced technology among end users. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future, followed by the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Unmanned Traffic Management Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Information Services

Flight Services

Security Services

Segmentation by solution:

Navigation Infrastructure

Communication Infrastructure

Surveillance Infrastructure

Segmentation by end use:

Surveillance & Monitoring

Agriculture & Forestry

Logistics & Transportation

