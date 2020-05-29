Air Pollution Masks Market Break Down By Leading Companies, Countries, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities And Forecast 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air Pollution Masks market.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Air Pollution Masks Market by Product Type (Reusable Particulate Respirators and Disposable Particulate Respirators), by Filter Type (N95, N99, and Others), By Application (Industrial Use, General Consumer Use, Lab Use, Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028. It offers a holistic view of the global Air Pollution Masks Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Air Pollution Masks Market was valued at US$ 3,266.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6,009.1 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.

An anti-pollution mask is a face mask that is worn over the nose and mouth to save ourselves from air pollution. Air pollution is the introduction of particulates, biological molecules or other harmful substances into the Earth’s atmosphere which causes diseases, allergies, death of humans, animals and damage to food crops. Increasing pollution is a common factor for the rise in usage of antipollution masks. One of the significant effects of air pollution is that it causes respiratory and heart problems. Masks are commonly used in an industrial area, mining and day-to-day life against pollution. There are many types of masks available in the market like anti-pollution masks, surgical masks, sports mask, etc.

Increase in urbanization, mining industries, smoking chimneys, ruining of fossil fuels, etc. are the main factors causing air pollution, which leads to the demand for anti-pollution masks in the global market.

Global Air Pollution Masks Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Rising government concerns for environmental pollution and various pollution measure indexes released by the government to check air pollution, while spreading awareness among individuals regarding air pollution, is expected to bolster the market growth of anti-pollution masks. However, increasing automation in industries which are involved in hazardous processes, may cause a decrease in the number of workers. This might restrict the air pollution mask market.

Nonetheless, rapid industrialization has caused growth in air pollution which is helping this market grow. Another key factor driving the growth of this market is increasing awareness about the harmful effects of air pollution. The rise in the growth of industries, mining, vehicles is majorly causing air pollution, which is helping the mask market grow. Government regulations to wear masks in some industrial sectors is a significant driver for the growth of the anti-pollution masks market.

Global Air Pollution Masks Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Disposable Particulate Respirators and Reusable Particulate Respirators. Reusable Particulate Respirators segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of over 7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Air Pollution Masks Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type , 2018

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Industrial Use, General Commercial Use, Lab Use, and Other Applications. General Consumer Use accounts for a majority share in the Global Air Pollution Masks Market and is estimated to be the most lucrative segment. It is expected to reach a market share of 42.8% in 2028 with a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, India, South America, Japan, Middle East & Africa and the rest of the world. China accounts for a majority share in the Global Air Pollution Masks Market. It is estimated to be the most lucrative market with an attractiveness index of 4.1 and is expected to grow by a CAGR of over 6%, followed by North America. India is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

This research report on the Global Air Pollution Masks Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as 3M Company, Honeywell International Inc., CM Industrial & Safety Supply Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co. Ltd, Kowa Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Teyin Imp. & Exp. Co. Ltd, UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH & Co. KG, Respro. Inc., Earth Corporation (Hakugen Co. Ltd.), Ohlone Press Llc, MSA Safety Incorporated, etc.

