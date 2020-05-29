Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Healthcare Staffing market.

The U.S. healthcare staffing market size was valued at around USD 17.0 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5%. Some of the factors responsible for market growth are the increase in geriatric population, lack of skilled healthcare professionals, and increased preference to work as locum tenens.

Increase in life expectancy has led to a rise in geriatric population, which is expected to continue to increase in the future. According to National Institutes of Health, the U.S. population of those 65 years and above is projected to nearly double from 48 million to 88 million by 2050. Aging population is expected to have a significant impact on healthcare delivery, because they are highly susceptible to lifestyle diseases or chronic conditions.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information reported a shortage of physicians and nurses in the U.S. in various health specialties, such as oncology. The Bureau of Labor Statistics data predicts that approximately a million new nurses will be needed over the next decade, both to fill new jobs and to replace vacancies resulting from retiring nurses.

Technology is currently one of the major drivers for increased healthcare employment. Advancements in healthcare have led to various innovations, such as medical informatics and tele health, which have increased the need for skilled labor force to handle both technical and non-technical aspects of these devices. Hence, recruitment of new professionals along with training of existing ones has become essential.

As per Center for Connected Health Policy study, in 2015, more than 200 bills of telemedicine-related legislation were introduced in 42 states in the U.S. The CMS is expanding Medicare coverage for telemedicine, and if the bill passes through the U.S. House of Representatives, it would enable reimbursement of telemedicine services to Medicare beneficiaries at any location. These factors are anticipated to boost demand for healthcare staffing for home healthcare.

Service Insights of U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market

Based on service, the U.S. healthcare staffing market has been segmented into per diem nurse, travel nurse, locum tenens, and allied healthcare. In 2018, allied healthcare held one of the largest shares; however, locum tenens is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Locum tenens segment had the highest penetration because hospitals, groups, and clinics prefer locum tenens in peak seasons, as in the absence of permanent physicians they are more cost-effective. Furthermore, physicians also prefer to work as locum tenens due to flexible schedule, short-term assignments, travel opportunities, and varied clinical experience.

Physician shortage in coming years is likely to drive the market over the forecast period. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the U.S. could face a shortage of 150,000 doctors in next 10 to 15 years. Long-term growth of the segment is expected to be fueled by aging population, increasing shortage of physicians, and availability of healthcare insurance to most of the citizens. AMN Healthcare; CHG Management, Inc.; Locum Tenens USA; and Adecco Group are some of the major players operating in the locum tenens segment. Hospitals, clinics, and outpatient centers face both last minute and temporary staffing needs due to vacations, staffing shortages, and unscheduled absence. Hence, need for locum tenens is expected to grow further in coming years.

Market Share Insights of U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market

The major players identified in are Almost Family; AMN Healthcare; CHG Management, Inc.; Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.; Envision Healthcare Corporation; inVentiv Health; Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc.; TeamHealth; and Adecco Group. The market is fragmented in nature. Acquisitions and collaborations are the key strategies being adopted to increase market share.

For instance, in January 2017, Travel Nurse Across America acquired Trinity Healthcare Staffing Group to increase its share in travel nurse staffing industry. In December 2018, Cross Country Healthcare acquired American Personnel, Inc. to expand its geographical reach in the U.S. Through this acquisition, Cross Country expanded its presence in the northeastern region. In October 2018, Medicus Healthcare Solutions, LLC entered into a partnership with Beecken Petty OKeefe & Company (BPOC) to meet the growing demand for physicians on a temporary basis from various healthcare facilities across the U.S.

