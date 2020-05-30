Aquafeed Additives Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aquafeed Additives market.

The global aquafeed additives market size was valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. Aquafeed additives, such as palatants and feed acidifiers, in the cultivation of several species, such as carp, tilapia, salmon, and catfish, especially in the emerging economies, are witnessing an ascending demand. This is in turn expected to complement the market growth.

The growth these countries can be attributed to large-scale fish farming owing to favorable climatic conditions, cheap labor, and abundant availability of resources. Additionally, the increasing acceptance of aquafeed containing prebiotics, essential oils & natural extracts, palatants, and feed acidifiers is anticipated to boost the market growth in the extended run.

Parasites, such as Oodinium, Costia, Trichodina, and Flukes, can cause fish to produce velvet, a whitish mucus layer, which is also known as slime disease. The parasites causing harmful effects on fish include Eubothrium crassum, Argulus foliaceus, Argulus coregoni, Argulus, Lepeophtheirus salmonis, and Caligus elongates. Antiparasitics are responsible for reducing and minimizing occurrence of such diseases.

Antiparasitics are used in aquafeed to enhance the feed quality and prevent infections in fish caused by the parasites. Controlling parasitic infection during fish farming is highly complicated on account of the availability of limited licensed products that are not resistant to the parasitic population.

Aquafeed additives are a rich source of proteins and omega-3 fatty acids. When these additives are added to aquafeed, they enhance the nutritive value of the feed and provide benefits such as augmented growth rate, increased protein digestibility, enhanced feed conversion, improved immunity system, and reduced mortality of aquatic species. Thus, increasing awareness among aquafeed manufacturers regarding the nutritive benefits of aquafeed additives that are rich in protein content is anticipated to trigger the demand for these additives.

Ingredient Insights

Increasing focus on animal health management coupled with the FDAs inclination toward restricting the use of antibiotics is expected to positively impact the demand for feed acidifiers as aquafeed additives in the near future. Benefits associated with feed acidifiers include augmented growth rate, increased protein digestibility, enhanced feed conversion, improved immune response, reduced mortality, and increased resource efficiency in aquaculture.

Phytogenic feed additives are natural additives originating from the roots, leaves, spice fruits, and tubers of herbs or other plants. They are either available in dried/solid/ground form or in essential oil form. The Aquaculture Center of Applied Animal Nutrition, confirmed that essential oils derived from anise, citrus peel, and oregano have a positive effect on the growth performance of Red tilapia and Pangasius catfish.

Protein hydrolysates are important nutrient sources for improving feed performance. Salmon protein hydrolysate is used as a palatability enhancing agent in aquafeed. In addition, dietary shrimp hydrolysates encourage growth performance in fish and have antimicrobial properties to fight against aquaculture pathogens.

Application Insights of Aquafeed Additives Market

Carps are cultivated owing to the health benefits they offer. They are a rich source of low-fat protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Growing importance of omega-3 fatty acids in food & beverage industry owing to their ability to reduce cholesterol levels is expected to boost carp farming activities. The aforementioned factors are projected to fuel aquafeed additives demand in the carp application segment and also benefit the growth of overall market.

Aquafeed additives such as microbial phytase for releasing phosphorus from phytic acid in plant protein concentrates, astaxanthin for fillet pigmentation, and eggs in case of brood fish are added to trout feed for enhancing feed quality. Other additives are also used for enhancing feed intake. For instance, betaine is added to feed containing rapeseed protein concentrate.

The key markets for farmed Atlantic salmon include Europe and North America along with Japan. In addition, increasing importance of salmon for direct human consumption owing to its benefits, such as assistance in strengthening muscles and heart coupled with improved metabolism, is expected to augment the demand for aquafeed additives over the forecast period.

Growing production of tilapia species owing to their high protein content, fast growth rate, large size, and palatability is expected to amplify the importance of aquafeed in the near future. Such favorable factors pertaining to the promotion of tilapia production are expected to fuel the demand for aquafeed in tilapia application segment, which is further anticipated to favorably impact aquafeed additives market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights of Aquafeed Additives Market

Aquaculture industry in North America market is projected to witness significant growth on account of rising consumption of seafood in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. The increasing consumption of the species such as salmonids and mollusks, especially hard clams, oysters, and mussels, is substantially contributing to the market growth.

North American aquaculture market serves both international and domestic markets. Ascending demand for aquaculture-produced seafood can be attributed to a shortfall in wild fishery production as well as increased consumption of seafood as a part of the diet of individuals in the region.

The demand for aquafeed additives in European market increased significantly over the past decade majorly on account of the expanding marine aquaculture in Norway, Denmark, and Ireland. Significant improvement in efficiency of feed and nutrient consumption coupled with improving environmental management has aided the growth of aquatic feed additives market in the region.

Growing aquaculture industry in Europe market is expected to drive the demand for aquafeed additives over the forecast period. Rising popularity of mussels in the region as a source of inexpensive protein coupled with the presence of fish breeding bases in Western Europe is anticipated to supplement the growth of market for aquafeed additives over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights of Aquafeed Additives Market

Players in this market are major producers who are termed as leaders owing to their continuous engagement in R&D activities related to the products and the market, which prepare them to face any changes and challenges in the future. Increasing preference for natural feed and organic feed products among aquafeed manufacturers is an evolving trend, with the growing demand for such products. The key players operating in the market are Nutriad; Olmix Group; Lallemand, Inc.; Kemin Industries, Inc; Biorigin; Nouryon; DuPont de Nemours, Inc; Delacon; Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd.; Phileo by Lesaffre; Diana Group; Alltech; Norel S.A.; Calanus AS; and Aker Biomarine.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025.

Ingredient Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Anti-Parasitic

Feed Acidifiers

Prebiotics

Essential Oils & Natural Extracts

Palatants

Hydrolysates

Yeast Extracts

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Carp

Rainbow Trout

Salmon

Crustaceans

Tilapia

Catfish

Sea Bass

Grouper

Others

