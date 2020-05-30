Warehouse Robotics Market: Global Industry Valuation 2020| In Depth Analysis, Solution, Industry Influence By 2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Warehouse Robotics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Warehouse Robotics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Warehouse Robotics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global warehouse robotics market report has been segmented on the basis of robot type, application, end use industry, and region.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Overview

Warehouse robotics refers to the implementation of robotics technology in the warehouses in order to perform various functions such as pick and place, packaging, palletizing and transportation of goods. The combination of robotics technology and warehouse ensure the accuracy and aids to automation which enables operation efficiency of warehouses.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Dynamics

Increasing automation of manufacturing units in order to enhance efficiency and increase productivity along with reducing the cost of production are some major factors driving growth of the global market. In addition, increasing foreign trade activities across the globe is another factor projected to propel the target market growth. Moreover, the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry coupled with increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet is resulting in high demand for warehouse robot in order to fulfill the high demand for various products. These are some factors augmenting growth of the target market. According to an analysis published on Robohub.org, Amazon completed the acquisition of Kiva Systems and planned to roll out approximately 10,000 Kiva robots into warehouses till the end of 2015. Also, inclination towards stock-keeping units along with technological advancements are some other factors anticipated to propel the target market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high initial cost associated with the implementation of robotics is one of the major factor expected to hamper the target market growth.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the robot type segments, the collaborative robot segment is expected to register substantial growth, owing to various characteristics such as low cost, improved performance, and semi-autonomous functionality.

Among the end use industry, e-commerce segment is projected to account for significant revenue shares in the global market, owing to the necessity to fulfill orders quickly in order to meet customer service prospects.

Among the application segments, the picking & packaging segment is anticipated to register significant growth during the forecast.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Regional Analysis

The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market and projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapidly growing e-commerce and increasing usage in a varied number of applications such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronics, defense, construction, and oil & gas. In addition, increasing implementation of robotics in manufacturing units in this region is anticipated to support the revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, the existence of leading vendors such as Yasakawa, Omron Corporation, and ATS Automation Tooling System, in the region is projected to augment target market growth.

North America warehouse robotics market is projected to account for significant revenue shares in the target market, owing to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies among manufacturing industries.

Warehouse robotics market in Europe is expected to register considerable growth, owing to increasing deployment of robots palletizing, packaging, and transportation processes.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Robot Type:

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Articulated Robot

Gantry Cartesian Robot

Collaborative Robot

SCARA

Segmentation by End Use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

E-commerce

Automotive

Others (Chemical, Metal & Machinery, Electronics & Electrical)

Segmentation by Application:

Pick & Place

Assemblingdissembling

Transportation

Packaging

