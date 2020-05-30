How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Temperature Modulation Devices Market Business Opportunity, And Growth 2020-2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Temperature Modulation Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Temperature Modulation Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Temperature Modulation Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Temperature Modulation Devices Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Temperature Modulation Devices Market

The global temperature modulation devices market size was estimated at USD 2.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% by 2026. Increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, along with growing incidence of road accident fatalities is anticipated to drive the temperature modulation devices market. Additionally, growing demand of blood/IV warmers from ambulatory services and military/defense sectors are expected to further fuel the markets growth in the near future.

Incidence of patient hypothermia are the biggest factor that demand the need for patient temperature control systems globally. In the U.S., an estimated 10-12 million incidents of hypothermia along with another 2-3 million incidents of hyperpyrexia have been observed. Factors such as blood loss due to injury/shock, extreme environments, natural calamities, and cold stored blood/IV that may cause hypothermia, increases the risk of fatality. It has been observed that in the U.S. out of few million incidents of IV induced hypothermia, 75.0% cases are caused in ambulatory settings. In order to prevent risk due to blood/IV induced hypothermia, portable blood/IV warmers have witnessed an increasing demand in the U.S. and EU since 2010, thereby driving the markets growth over the forecast period.

Road accidents and gunshot wounds are the primary reason for fatalities due to major blood loss, globally. Hemorrhagic shock results in the death of around 60,000 U.S. citizens, whereas globally the number of fatalities go up to 2.0 million deaths annually. Among the global hemorrhagic fatalities, 1.5 million are due to physical injury such as road/workplace accident, and gunshot wounds. Blood/IV warmers reduce the risk of hypothermic complications caused by inducing cold stored blood/IV to hemorrhagic patients and thereby help in increasing the chances of patient survival.

Growing incidence of surgical procedures have further fueled the demand for patient temperature control devices in North America. Over 70.0% of patient warming demands in the U.S. are met in hospitals, whereas the rest are met in ambulatory services and defense sectors. Major surgical procedures often require considerable time to complete. Furthermore, many surgical procedures require transplantation and implants that are often maintained well below regular body temperature in order to control microbial infection. Introduction of such implants are observed to reduce the body temperature of the patient, thereby requiring patient heating systems. Additionally, weaker patients find it difficult to regulate their body temperature and therefore, require body warming devices to help them recover better and reduce the risk of complications.

Product Insights of Temperature Modulation Devices Market

By product type, temperature modulation devices market is categorized into portable blood/IV warming devices, conductive patient heating systems, convective patient heating system, convective patient cooling systems, and other products & accessories. Among the product types, convective patient heating system have been observed to be the largest market in terms of value, owing to the greater demand of patient warming systems in western countries and growing patient pool globally. In addition, growing demand from remote clinics and emergency centres is also expected to fuel the demand for temperature control systems market in future.

Accessories and other products were observed to be the second largest market segment in the temperature control devices market segment. Other products include non-portable/traditional blood/IV warmers such as 3Ms Ranger and similar products, along with non-contact temperature regulators and room temperature control systems. Accessories hold a major part of the market, as most consumers often continue to demand product accessories in higher volume than that of the complete device itself. Hospital institutions have steady long-term contracts with suppliers that manufacture temperature modulation device accessories.

Portable blood/IV warmers were observed to be the third largest temperature control system market segment and second largest product category in terms of market value globally. However, the number of products sold under blood/IV warmer category were significantly higher when compared to convective patient warmer devices. This suggests that volume demand for portable blood/IV warmers remains the highest among temperature control devices. A majority of the demand for portable blood/IV warmers comes from ambulatory and defence sectors. However, when compared to the overall product value demand for blood/IV warmers, portable devices only cover a fraction of the temperature control system market, especially in the U.S.

Regional Insights of Temperature Modulation Devices Market

North America registered maximum market share in 2018 and is expected to witness growth in future as well owing to the high cost of medical devices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing incidence of surgical procedures/hospital visits. In addition, growing number of product development in patient temperature control system is also expected to drive the market in the region.

Increased spending on defense sector in addition to the spending on search and rescue emergency services have resulted in the growing demand for temperature modulation devices in North America. The geographical location of this region results in an extremely cold weather patterns that render the region prone to blizzards and heavy snow. Numerous fatalities have been recorded that have been attributed to such extreme snow/frost related incidents.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment owing to growing presence of quality medical device manufacturers, increased awareness, increased medical expenditure, and demand from remote emergency healthcare & defense sectors to name a few. Moreover, growing number of surgeries in Asia Pacific region owing to the larger population and increasing incidence of accidental injuries are some of the key factors driving the demand for temperature modulation devices in the region.

Market Share Insights of Temperature Modulation Devices Market

Few of the market players include Stryker, Gentherm Medical, Belmont Medical, Kimberly-Clark, 3M, Mennen Medical, and Smiths Medical. These players are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product development, mergers and acquisitions, expanding into emerging markets and more.

3M is among the most popular manufacturer of patient temperature modulation devices with a known brand in every product segment such as 3M Bear Hugger and 3M Ranger. Bear Hugger is a normothermia system that provides both patient warming and patient cooling effects that helps in significantly increasing the success of patient recovery. 3M ranger has been among the most well-known hospital-based blood/IV warmers in the U.S. and E.U, providing a faster output of body temperature regulated blood/IV fluids with increased volume capacity compared to their competitors, allowing 3M to garner a significant market presence in the western world.

p2 Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global temperature modulation devices market report based on product, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Portable Blood/IV fluid warmers

Conductive patient warming systems

Convective patient warming systems

Conductive patient cooling systems

Other Products & Accessories

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Temperature Modulation Devices Market Size, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580