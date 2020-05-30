Wood Adhesives Market Overview By Growing Demands, Trends And Business Opportunities 2020 To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Wood Adhesives market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Wood Adhesives Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Wood Adhesives market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Wood Adhesives Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Wood Adhesives Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. the global wood adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Wood Adhesives Market: Overview

Wood adhesives has excellent bonding strength, chemical resistance, and weather resistant properties, and used to bond timber, plywood, and other products to provide greater aesthetic appeal.

Global Wood Adhesives Market: Dynamics

Increasing construction activities, new housing projects, and other woodworking activities, along with growth in interiors and home furnishing are some of the major factors projected to fuel growth of the target market. In addition, increasing consumer spending on home decor and furniture and growing demand for lightweight materials are some another factors projected to drive growth of the target market. Moreover, shifting preference to greater aesthetic appeal and increasing R&D activities to produce high performance and heat resistant wood adhesives are expected to create new opportunities for growth of the global market over the forecast period. However, stringent environmental legislations regarding carbon emissions may hamper demand for the products and restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. For instance, ARB (Air Resources Board) issued a document in the US for defining RACT (Reasonably Available Control Technology) and Best Available Retrofit Control Technology (BARCT) to keep a check on the pollution caused by adhesive and sealants application. In addition, environmental acts including Planning and Development Act 2000, Environmental Protection Agency Act 1992, and Protection of the Environment Act 2003, and others for pollution prevention and control.

Latest trend observed in the market is that, demand for bio-based wood adhesives are increasing day-by-day. For example, Soy-Based polyols, can be used in polyurethane adhesives formulation.

Global Wood Adhesives Market: Segment Analysis

Among the resin type segments, the synthetic resin segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global market.

Among the technology segments, the solvent based segment is estimated to account for major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Among the application segments, the furniture segment is expected to hold significant revenue share in the global market over the forecast period.

Global Wood Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis

The wood adhesives market in North America is expected to account for the major share in terms of revenue as compared to other regions. This can be attributed to increasing construction activities, along with increasing interior remodeling or renovation activities in countries in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific wood adhesives market is expected to account for second-highest market share, owing to high construction spending on renovation & refurbishment activities and increasing focus towards green buildings in countries in the region. In addition, growing urbanization, industrialization, increasing disposable income, and changing preferences of individuals in various developing countries are some factors expected to trigger demand for wood adhesives. In addition, with superior production techniques due to technological progress, coupled with development of non-hazardous and eco-friendly products with the aim of reducing the overall wastage are expected to propel growth of the target market over the next 10 years.

Global Wood Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Resin Type:

Natural Resin Adhesives (Animal-based and Plant-based)

Synthetic Resin Adhesives (Thermosetting Resin Adhesives, Thermoplastic Resin Adhesives, and Others)

Segmentation by Technology:

Solvent-Based

Water-Based

Solventless

Segmentation by Application:

Furniture

Cabinet

Plywood

Flooring & Decks

Windows & Doors

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Wood Adhesives Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580