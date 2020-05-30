Salicylic Acid Market: Global Industry Valuation 2020| In Depth Analysis, Solution, Industry Influence By 2028

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Salicylic Acid market.

Global Salicylic Acid Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global salicylic acid market report has been segmented as per application and region.

Global Salicylic Acid Market: Overview

Salicylic acid can be derived naturally from plants including Salix and willow tree or it can be produced synthetically from carbon dioxide and sodium phenolate. Salicylic acid associated with different properties including anti-inflammatory, fungicidal, anti-microbial, comedolytic, keratolytic, and others. In addition, salicylic acid widely used in various applications in pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and cosmetic industries.

Global Salicylic Acid Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for salicylic acid in the cosmetic industry for manufacturing of various cosmetics products including skin care, hair care, and others. Rising adoption of salicylic acid in the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing number of medicines including phenyl salicylate, acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin), methyl salicylate, salicylic acid amine, and others. These are major factors projected to fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, expanding food and beverage industry and increasing use of salicylic acid and its derivatives widely in variety of food processing applications among food products manufacturers. These are other factors expected to drive growth of the global salicylic acid market.

Growing demand for skincare, haircare, and other cosmetic products and increasing human infectious diseases across various countries resulting in rising demand for salicylic acid across the globe. These are some other factors expected to propel growth of the global salicylic acid market during the forecast period. In addition, growing health awareness among individuals, rising consumer spending on healthcare products, and increasing consumption of variety of food & beverages products including sauces, beer, wine, and others. These are among other factors projected to propel growth of the target market.

Moreover, rising introduction of advanced cosmetics products by major manufacturers and increasing use of salicylic acid in several food products are some factors projected to fuel growth of the target market in the next 10 years. However, factor expected to hamper growth of the global salicylic acid market includes stringent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations regarding use of salicylic acid maximum limit in manufacturing of several products.

Global Salicylic Acid Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segments, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate in the global salicylic acid market, owing to high consumption of salicylic acid-based drugs for treatment of cardiovascular diseases, skin related disorders, and others.

Global Salicylic Acid Market: Region Analysis

The Europe salicylic acid market accounted for highest revenue share in the global market followed by market in North America and are expected to dominate the global market over the forecast period. High adoption of salicylic acid among food and beverage manufacturers and high consumption of aspirin among geriatric populations to prevent and treat ailments including dementia, strokes, and others. these are major factors expected to drive growth of the salicylic acid market in Europe and North America regions. Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the global market, owing to growing pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries in emerging economies in the region. Market in Middle East & Africa is projected to register average revenue growth in the global market followed by market in Latin America.

Global Salicylic Acid Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Application:

Food & Preservatives

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

