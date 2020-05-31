Die Cutting Machines MARKET LATEST TRENDS, DEMANDS, OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS BY 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Die Cutting Machines market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The Global Die Cutting Machines Market was valued at US$ 1,096.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,246.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.4%.

Die cutting machines are used to cut various materials such as paper, metals, and fabric to provide a fixed shape to them. These machines use die (sharp blades) for cutting materials which keep both cost and time when compared with traditional cutting techniques. There are many die cutting machine preferences available for consumers depending on their specific requirements. Die cutting machines have numerous applications in the metal industry such as cutting, shaping and forming metals. The production, as well as designing of the label, is an expensive process. The material and layout should achieve a high visual effect. The die-cut shape plays a vital role in appealing the attention of the consumer. Die cutting machines gives a sustainable option to achieve these new challenges, thus driving the industry development over the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization and increasing advanced production technology are expected to increase the growth of die cutting machines market globally. In addition to this, growth in demand for die cutting machines from various industrial processes also supports the development of die cutting machines market.

Furthermore, increasing growth in the consumer goods industry is another factor expected to fuel the growth of the target market.

However, die cutting machines are risky as they use sharp blends and need high maintenance once damaged, which is expected to hinder the market growth, also, to die cutting operation is expensive work which leads as a challenge for the global die cutting machines manufacturers. Nonetheless, technological developments along with increasing demand from manufacturing processes are expected to deliver numerous opportunities for the die cutting machines market to grow globally.

Global die cutting machines market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into platen die cutting machines, rotary die cutting machines and other die cutting machines. Platen die cutting machines segment accounts for the majority share in the global die cutting machines market, while rotary die cutting machines segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry, automobile industry, textile industry, industrial and manufacturing and other application and industrial and manufacturing accounts for a majority share in the global die cutting machines market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, MEA, India, South America and Rest of the World. China accounts for the majority share in the global die cutting machines market owing to rapidly growing industrialization in the region. China is followed by North America and Europe. Economies such as an MEA and India are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global die cutting machines market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Bobst Group SA, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Koenig & Bauer AG, Sanwa Mfg. Co., Ltd. and Duplo International Limited.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Platen Die Cutting Machines

Rotary Die Cutting Machines

Other Die Cutting Machines.

Application

Medical & Pharmaceutical Industry

Automobile Industry

Textile Industry

Industrial And Manufacturing

Key Market Players included in the report:

Bobst Group SA

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Asahi-Seiki Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Koenig & Bauer AG

Sanwa Mfg. Co.Ltd.

Duplo International Limited

