Fogger Disinfectant Machine Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2028 Forecast Analysis

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Fogger Disinfectant Machine market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global fogger disinfectant machine market is segmented on the basis of industrial vertical, applicable system, protection method, and region. The report is further segmented country-wise to enable a deep study and presentation of all findings and information.

Overview:

Fogger disinfectant machine is a multi-functional equipment that is used to spray chemical solutions in order to control pest or odor. It is used for disinfecting, sanitizing, or restricting the growth of mold, bacteria, and viruses. Fogger disinfectant machines can be used in food & beverage, agriculture, dairy, poultry farming, and other industries, where sanitizing or disinfecting is an essential part of the process. These are also used where infection can be spread such as hospitals, public living areas, public transportation vehicles, ambulances, patient care areas, schools and nursery, and so on. Machines vary in size depending upon requirement and capacity.

Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding cleanliness and basic hygiene is a factor expected to increase demand for fogger disinfectant machines in future. Increasing prevalence of viruses such as Ebola, Zika, Marburg, Coronaviruses, and the more recent COVID-19, which has been recorded as a global pandemic, is further expected to result in adoption and need for more efficient and safe equipment in the market. For instance, on 7th April 2020, government officials of New Zealand ensured that the room where suspected coronavirus cases would be kept was sanitized by a fogger disinfectant machine. The machines release a chemical mist and enables sanitizing the entire room or affected area. Increasing need for such machines and equipment to ensure the safety and integrity in sanitized areas is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global fogger disinfectant machine market. Increasing technological advancements and investment in industries such as food & beverage, agriculture, etc., and rising concerns pertaining to hygiene, health, and safety are other factors expected to propel growth of the target market. Manufacturers and suppliers operating in the target market are exposed to potential growth opportunities owing to increase in sales through online platforms, which enables catering to customers across the globe. High product cost is among some of the primary factors that could hamper demand for fogger disinfectant machine and restrain growth of the target market.

The global fogger disinfectant machine market is segmented according to product type, end-use, distribution channel, and regions and countries.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Among the product type segments, the automatic fogger disinfectant machine segment is projected to account for majority share in the global market in terms of revenue, owing to easy operation, less time consuming, and more energy-efficient characteristics. Increasing demand for products in various end-uses such as hospitals, schools, offices, etc. is a major factor projected to support market growth to a significant extent.

By End-Use: Among the end-use segments, the agriculture segment is expected to account for major revenue share and projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for fogger disinfectant machines to control insects. These types of machines emit insecticide using the ultra low volume (ULV) technique to ensure full coverage and effective insect control.

By Distribution Channel: Among the distribution channel segments, the offline segment is expected to register major revenue share in the target market, and the trend is expected to continue in future as well.

Regional Analysis:

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register fastest growth in the coming years owing to growing awareness pertaining to hygiene and cleanliness in countries such as China, Japan, Thailand, India, Singapore, and others. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to register moderate growth rate owing to various cleanliness programs conducted by NGOs to protect from deadly viruses such as Ebola, Marburg, etc., especially in countries in Africa. Expansion in the agriculture and food & beverage sectors, followed by hospitals, and government offices are major factors driving growth of the target market in countries in the region.

Global Fogger Disinfectant Machine Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Manual Fogger Disinfectant Machine

Automatic Fogger Disinfectant Machine

By End-Use

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Hospital

Government Office

Other End-Uses

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

