Shoulder Fired Weapons Market: Global Industry Valuation 2020| In Depth Analysis, Solution, Industry Influence By 2028

Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market: Overview

Shoulder fired weapons also known as man-portable weapons are comparatively small weapons that weigh enough to carry by a single individual. It is held on the shoulder before shooting the target. They release self-propelled projectile fired at a certain target. Shoulder fired weapons are used two target types namely for air targets and ground targets. There are various types of shoulder-fired weapons in the market and are differentiated on the basis of a range of combat and size of the weapon. Shoulder fired weapons includes rocket-propelled grenades, bazookas, anti-tank missiles, recoilless rifles, etc.

Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for lightweight guided weapons in the defense sector is a key factor driving growth of the global shoulder fired weapons market. In addition, increasing the defense budget in developing countries is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Shoulder fired weapons designed for easy to use and handle by an individual. They are highly durable, robust and reliable. These are also some of the factors is a factor propelling growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing investment for indigenization of man-portable weapons and the development of advanced weaponry systems are factors expected to fuel growth of the global shoulder fired weapons market in the near future.

However, shoulder fired weapons are causing traumatic brain injuries to the handler is a factor that could hamper growth of the global shoulder fired weapons market. In addition, regulations on sales of shoulder fired weapons and its technology among various countries is a factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing adoption of technologically advanced shoulder fired weapons can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market: Segment Analysis

Among the component segments, the launcher segment is expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Shoulder fired launchers have high accuracy and range. Rising demand for the launcher, owing to increasing its use for a precision strike on the enemy platform and various close combat scenarios is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Among the technology segments, the guided segment is dominating the global market in terms of revenue and is expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of advanced guidance systems is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the target market.

Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America expected to accounts for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. High defense budget and increasing adoption of advanced technology are factors fueling growth of the target market in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future, owing to increasing investment in R&D for indigenization especially in China and India in this region is a factor expected to support growth of the target market.

Global Shoulder Fired Weapons Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Ammunition

Rocket Propelled Grenade

Missile/Rocket

Launcher

Tripod

Missile/Rocket Launcher

Rocket Propelled Grenade Launcher

Segmentation by technology:

Unguided

Guided

Segmentation by range:

Medium Range

Extended Range

Short Range

