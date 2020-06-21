Pet Furniture Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pet Furniture market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pet Furniture Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pet Furniture market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global pet furniture market value is estimated to be US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of US$ XX Mn in 2028. The global pet furniture market report has been segmented on the basis of the product type, pet, and region.

Product Overview

Pet furniture is specifically designed and manufactured furniture based on needs of different types of pets such as cats, dogs, rabbits, birds, etc. Most common materials used for making pet furniture include wood, plastic, iron and stainless steel, among others. Nowadays, pet furniture manufacturers are adopting natural raw materials such as water hyacinth, banana leaves, and jute to create stylish and environment-friendly pet furniture.

Dynamics: Driving Factors, Challenging Factors, Ongoing Trends, and Potential Opportunities

Rising trend of pet keeping, especially in developed countries, coupled with need for specially designed beds according to pet needs are key factors expected to drive growth of the global pet furniture market. In addition, increasing disposable income of individuals, inclination towards keeping pets, especially in developing and under-developed economies is anticipated to support growth of the target market in the near future.

Stringent government regulations in certain developed countries concerning welfare of animals such as safe and hygienic living conditions and increasing awareness among pet owners about pet allergies is another key factor expected to augment demand for customized pet furniture to a significant extent.

However, high prices of customized pet furniture and laxity in enforcement of animal welfare laws in developing countries may challenge revenue growth of the global pet furniture market. In addition, availability of substitutes by local players, and increasing trend of Do-It-Yourself, which means make customized pet furniture at home using available tools as a symbol of love from owner to pets, may challenge growth of the market to a minimal extent.

Increasing focus of manufacturers to use organic or natural materials for making pet furniture is expected to further support growth of the target market.

Rising trend of adopting street dogs and cats in order to give them a home to live, increasing number of official organizations and unofficial groups on social networking websites offering pets for adoption, and adoption of dogs by law enforcement department or military sector is expected to impact positively on the target market.

Increasing focus of manufacturers on making their product available on E-commerce websites specially designed for pet-related products is expected to further support growth of the target market.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the segments based on product type, the pet sofas & beds segment is expected to account for major share in the global pet furniture market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributable to factors such as easy availability of a wide range of pet sofas & beds designed according to size, weight, and shape of the pet. The pet trees and condos segment is expected to register significant growth rate in terms of revenue, owing to increasing number of pet cats adopted across the globe.

By Pet:

Among the segments based pet, the dog segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share in the global pet furniture market in the next 10 years.

Region Analysis

The North America market is expected to account for major share in the target market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This can be attributable to rapidly increasing number of pets adopted by individuals in the region and increasing investments on pet-care products by pet owners in countries in the region. The Europe market is expected to account for second-highest share in terms of revenue in the global market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register considerable growth rate over the next 10 years, owing to increasing disposable income among individuals, and availability of various types of multifunctional and modern pet furniture in countries in the region. Countries such as India, China, and Australia are expected to contribute higher revenue shares and drive growth of the Asia Pacific pet furniture market.

Global Pet Furniture Market Segmentation:

Segmentation, by Product Type:

Pet Sofas & Beds

Pet Houses

Pet Trees & Condos

Others

Segmentation, by Pet:

Cats

Dogs

Others

