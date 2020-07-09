Smart Grid Market by COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT, market size, chain and raw materials analysis report by 2025 scrutinized in the new report

Report Ocean in its latest published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the Smart Grid Market, such as competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The global smart grid market was valued at $66.96 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $169.18 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2025.

For estimating the market size, an ideal mixture of top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed. The top-down approach was used for analyzing penetration level and for new product forecasting. It included the use of several penetration models, regression multi-variate analysis for forecasting, and exhaustive use of public and paid databases. In addition, the bottom-up approach included demand evaluation of each product across regions and countries and summed to form the global market. The demand evaluation was performed by using variable analysis for forecasting, analyzing paid databases, and conducting primary interviews for data revaluation.

Some of the key smart grid industry players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Itron Inc., Oracle, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Tech Mahindra Limited, Wipro Limited, and others.

Based on end user, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue for smart grid market share in 2017, the growth in demand for the uninterrupted, efficient, and reliable electricity source is the major factor that drives the market growth in this segment.

Based on application, the transmission segment dominated the overall market in 2017 and is expected to generate highest revenue during the smart grid market forecast period.

