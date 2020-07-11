Dental Microsurgery Market 2020 | Analyzing The COVID-19 Impact Followed By Restraints, Opportunities And Projected Developments

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Microsurgery market.

The global dental microsurgery market size was estimated at USD 240.4 million in 2018. Rising prevalence of dental conditions, such as periodontal disorder, oral cancer, dental caries, tooth loss, oro-dental trauma, and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD), is projected to drive the growth. Growing awareness regarding dental aesthetics among young population coupled with increasing availability of dental aesthetic treatments is expected to further fuel the growth. Cosmetic surgery is one of the fastest-growing sectors of the dental industry. Rising demand for cosmetic dental surgeries, such as bonding, implants, bridging, gum lifts, and straightening among others is expected to propel the demand for dental microsurgery in near future.

Microsurgery offers magnified view with the help of fiber optic lighting for a precise view during dental procedure. These surgeries reduce the postoperative pain and provide quicker healing. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to drive the adoption of dental microsurgery. These factors are anticipated to bode well for the market growth over the forecast period.

Rapid advancements in microsurgery are anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market in near future. For instance, introduction of Three Dimensional On-Screen Microsurgery System (TOMS) that enables a 3D visualization for a clear stereoscopic view of the surgical field on a video monitor. This gives clear view and precise perception of the sense of depth to the surgeons.

Another notable development includes introduction of HDTV single camera 3D system which offers high-definition display. The Mechanical Optical Rotating Assembly Interface (MORA Interface) is another advancement that enables posture-friendly microscopes that saves the muscle tension and neck and back strain caused to the patient due to restricted posture.

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries owing to the above-mentioned advantages of the targeted surgery is also expected to drive the market for dental microsurgery. In addition, significant rise in consumer disposable income along with growing economies of the developing countries is predicted to fuel the growth of the dental microsurgery market in the forthcoming years.

Product Insights of Dental Microsurgery Market

By product, the market is divided into optical/viewing instruments, microsurgical instrumentation, and others. Optical/viewing instruments include loupes, computer-aided magnification, and microscopes. Microsurgical instrumentation is further categorized into needle, forceps, sutures, knives, and scissors.

Optical/viewing instruments held the maximum market in 2018 owing to high preference for the product by dentists. In addition, benefits of these instruments, such as integration of side-by-side lenses that are angled to focus on a particular object for a magnified picture, flexibility in increasing thickness and lens diameter, and adjustments as per clinical needs, among others are expected to drive the segment growth.

The others segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of dental conditions that require surgery. The segment is further divided into aspirating tips, syringes, lighting, and grips. Rising product demand driven by rise in dental microsurgery procedures is projected to drive the market.

Procedure Insights

On the basis of procedure, the market is divided into dental implants, diagnostic procedures, apicoectomy, periodontal surgery, endodontic procedures, and others. Endodontic procedures segment held a significant market share in 2018 owing to the increasing use of microsurgery in endodontic procedures. Microsurgery offers improved photographic documentation, better ergonomics, and an improved prognosis. Endodontics comprise conditions, such as pulpotomy, pathologic surgery, and avulsed tooth among others.

Apicoectomy is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to increasing use of microscopes for careful removal of the infected area. Dental implants segment is also projected to grow considerably over the forecast period owing to increased number of successful implants, attributed to the precision offered by microsurgical techniques.

Regional Insights of Dental Microsurgery Market

North America dominated the market in 2018 owing to growing incidence of dental disorders, especially among geriatric population. Factors such as adoption of innovative techniques and high consumer disposable income are projected to further fuel the regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing geriatric population, medical tourism, and government initiatives for optimal oral health. In addition, a rising number of conference and events regarding microsurgery is expected to fuel the region demand for dental microsurgery. Rising demand for advanced technologies for the treatment of dental disorders is also expected to fuel the regional growth.

Europe is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the growing geriatric population, high prevalence of dental disorders, and government investments in R&D for microsurgery. In addition, rapid technological innovations are expected to fuel the regional growth in near future.

Market Share Insights of Dental Microsurgery Market

Some of the key market players include Carl Zeiss Meditech Group; Global Surgical Corporation; Albert Waeschle Ltd.; Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.; and Hu-Friedy. These players focus on adopting various growth strategies, such as innovations, mergers and acquisitions, developments, new product launches, and conferences and events among others. For instance, Carl Zeiss Meditech Group, one of the prominent companies recently launched a dental microscope called ZEISS EXTARO 300. It offers exceptional visualization modes that introduce more applications to dental microsurgery. Being the first microscope, it allows efficient detection of caries and a simpler tooth restoration workflow. The product is specially designed to meet the growing needs advanced dentistry.

