Commercial Helicopter Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The global commercial helicopter market size was valued at USD 5.30 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing usage of helicopters in Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Search and Rescue (SAR), and firefighting operations is expected to boost the growth. The industry is expected to witness an upsurge in the demand for rotorcraft from the oil and gas sector for carrying out various offshore applications. The global demand for helicopters is likely to witness substantial growth owing to its broad application base in carrying out law enforcement, public safety, and other parapublic missions.

The demand for new helicopters is significantly influenced by various factors, such as range, cabin size, brand experience, and performance technology upgrades. Various factors such as high maintenance cost, performance erosion, contracted replacement cycles, and safety concerns are expected to drive the replacement of older helicopter fleet. Such demand for replacement of old commercial helicopters, especially in matured markets is expected to create growth opportunities for the market. Air transport has become an essential mode of transportation, particularly for professional and leisure purposes. The challenges faced with the conventional modes of transport, such as roadways and railways, in reaching remote areas offer substantial opportunities for the growth of rotorcraft for transportation purposes.

Civilian and commercial helicopters are finding increasing application in offshore gas and oil production, Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), VIP transport, law enforcement, and public safety domains. Moreover, enhanced speeds and reduced noise are the two essential characteristics being considered by the manufacturers while designing new-age helicopters. Improved travel session efficacy, and reduced accident rates and life cycle cost of rotorcraft are anticipated to act as auxiliary drivers for the overall expansion of the commercial helicopter market.

The increasing number of leasing companies and leasing options across the industry is expected to offer new potentials for the operators to expand their fleet of commercial helicopters. Leasing companies are purchasing new helicopters to expand their fleet size and to cater to untapped market potential. Majority of these companies are optimistic about the demand for helicopters primarily from operators serving off-shore oil and gas industry.

Type Insights of Commercial Helicopter Market

The various rotorcraft types analyzed in the report include light, medium, heavy, and very large commercial helicopters. The light segment held more than 30% of the overall market share in 2018. The demand for such rotorcraft in commercial aerial photography and videography, as well as event logistics, such as transport of equipment and personnel, is expected to drive the growth. Moreover, the growing leisure tourism industry is expected to upsurge the demand for light commercial helicopters over the forecast period.

The medium segment held the dominant market share in 2018 and is projected to emerge as the largest revenue-generating segment over the forecast period. Mission versatility, cost efficiency, and reduced maintenance cycle are expected to drive the adoption of medium commercial helicopters. Medium-sized helicopters are often used as a transportation option to reach remote areas and hence play a crucial role by supporting lifesaving missions, such as SAR operations and medical emergencies.

Application Insights of Commercial Helicopter Market

Based on applications, the market is segmented into oil and gas, transport, medical services, law enforcement and public safety, and others. Law enforcement and public safety is expected to emerge as the highest revenue generating segment over the forecast period. It was valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a substantial growth over the next six years. The key market players are effectively addressing the demand for rotorcraft in a plethora of commercial operations, such as police missions, medical evacuations, and other law enforcement applications.

The global oil and gas industry is growing substantially with the rise in the projects for discovering hydrocarbon deposits beneath the surface of the earth. This growth is expected to drive the demand for helicopters in remote and offshore oil and gas operations. Rise in the number of far-offshore deep-water oil extraction projects is anticipated to be a key demand driver as such projects often require dedicated helicopters to transport personnel as well as equipment to and from the shore.

Regional Insights of Commercial Helicopter Market

Europe accounted the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue leading over the forecast period. The Clean Sky initiative in the region involving public-private partnership between the European Commission and the European aeronautics industry is developing sophisticated technologies to manufacture environmentally friendly and quieter rotorcraft. North America accounted for more than 25% of the global market share in 2018 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. The replacement of aging helicopters, particularly in U.S., is one of the key factors driving the regional market.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for rotorcraft from the tourism industry, relaxation in airspace restrictions, investment in indigenous aviation industry, and development of infrastructure in emerging economies are projected to fuel the growth. The sale of rotorcraft in Middle East and Africa is expected to witness steady growth due to the stable economic growth of the oil and gas industry in the Middle Eastern countries.

Market Share Insights of Commercial Helicopter Market

The market players focus on differentiating their products from the competitor to gain an edge. The key market players, such as Airbus S.A.S., Bell Helicopter-Textron, Leonardo S.P.A and Lockheed Martin Corporation, have invested significantly in R&D activities for the development of new-age rotorcraft using composite materials and advanced avionics. Manufacturers worldwide are integrating advanced features, such as Full-Authority Digital Engine Control (FADEC), innovative avionics suite, and latest satellite navigation systems for all-weather operations, in the rotorcraft.

Increasing deregulation and significant pace of building necessary infrastructure in emerging countries worldwide are expected to offer significant opportunities for the helicopter makers to expand their customer base and enter untapped markets. The attractive growth rate for the market in Asia Pacific is persuading global aircraft manufacturers to form partnerships and joint ventures with local companies, in an attempt to leverage the business opportunities available in the region.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Commercial Helicopter Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global commercial helicopter market report on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Light

Medium

Heavy

Very Large

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Oil & Gas

Transport

Medical Services

Law Enforcement & Public Safety

Others

