LED Lighting Market Analysis Of Global Trends, Demand And Competition 2020-2028

Global LED Lighting Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global LED lighting market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, service, end user, application, and region.

Global LED Lighting Market: Overview

LED stands for Light Emitting Diode, which is a semiconductor device that engage in converting electricity into light. LED lighting is an energy-efficient and rapidly-developing lighting technologies usually mounted on the ceilings in order to offer general illumination.

Global LED Lighting Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of LED lights globally, owing to its cost efficiency and energy-efficient nature is one of the key factor expected to drive growth of the global market. Increasing concern over reduction of non-renewable sources of power coupled with declining prices of LED products are some of the factors expected to fuel growth of the target market. In addition, continuous research and development activities in lighting technology in order to offer energy efficient and compact lighting systems is another major factor expected to propel growth of the target market. Government authorities in various countries are offering subsidies to manufacturers in order to increase the adoption of energy efficient lighting products including LED, OLED, etc. which is a factor expected to augment target market growth. Moreover, introduction of LightSavers program undertaken by The Climate Group are expected to trigger the substitution of conventional lighting solutions.

However, stringent regulations of government authorities regarding manufacturing of LED lights and high cost associated with installation of advanced lighting system are some factors may hamper growth of the global market. Moreover, high initial investment is another factor expected to challenge growth of the target market.

Global LED Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the LED bulb segment is expected to register highest revenue share over the next 10 years.

Among the service type segments, the installation segment is expected to register significantly higher market share, owing to rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solution.

Among the end user segments, the commercial segment is expected to account for significant shares in the global market, in terms of revenue, owing to increasing commercial infrastructural development activities.

Among the application segments, the outdoor segment is projected to contribute significant revenue shares in global market.

Global LED Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe LED lighting markets are projected to account for majority of revenue shares in the target market over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to, strong presence of advanced infrastructure in the various countries in the region. Moreover, increasing renovation or remodeling activities among residential and commercial buildings in order to add an aesthetic look and change lighting systems is another factor expected to propel growth of the target market.

LED lighting market in Asia Pacific is expected to fuel growth of the target market, owing to growing infrastructural development activities in emerging economies including India and China. In addition, rising demand for energy efficient lighting solution among various end users including construction, healthcare, residential, etc. is a key factor projected to support revenue growth of the target market in the region. Markets in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period.

Global LED Lighting Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

LED Bulbs

LED Fixtures

Bare LED Tubes

LED Down lights

Segmentation by Service Type:

Installation Services

Consulting Services

Maintenance & Support

Segmentation by End-User:

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation by Application:

Indoor

Outdoor

Automotive

Backlighting

